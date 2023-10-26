It’s finally the Halloween weekend! The spookiest weekend of the year, and the best part… clear skies are forecasted for all your fun and scary things to do around Vancouver.

So if you haven’t checked out a pumpkin patch or attended one of the many scream-inducing events taking place around Metro Vancouver, now is your chance!

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Halloween Events

Halloween season upon us, and it’s going to be the last weekend! So check out the events before they end: 35 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events You Should Add To Your Bucket List & Corn Mazes You Should Add To Your Bucket List.

This weekend only:

Central Spark

Burnaby’s Central Park will be hosting a brand new Halloween event this year, featuring a spooky maze, entertainment, games, art, a photo booth and food trucks. To end off the night, there will also be a magnificent fireworks display. Guests are encourage to wear costumes and join in for the fun festivities.

When & Where: October 27 from 6:30 – 8:30pm at Central Park on Patterson Avenue (from Kingsway to Central Boulevard) and Central Park (corner of Kingsway and Patterson Ave).

Cost: Free admission

Parade of Lost Souls

Join the exciting Parade of Lost Souls where anything can happen and imaginations run wild! Clever out the secret parade route and then bring your own shrine or installation to join in with the performers.

After, enjoy an colourful party at Wise Hall complete with live music and performances.

When & Where: October 28, Hourly parades at 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30 pm. After party runs 10pm to 1am at the Britannia Community Centre, 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver. Wise Hall is at 1882 Adanac Street in Vancouver.

Cost: Free or by donation. After party is $35, and for 19+ only.

Halloween at the Shipyards (Free)

Celebrate Halloween at the Shipyards with a day packed full of fun. There will be a variety of family-friendly activities, including arts & crafts and circus workshops courtesy of the Vancouver Circus School – and the best part is that it is all free.

There will also be live music, dance troupes with their captivating performances, and delectable treats from food trucks.

When & Where: Sunday October 29 from 1-5 pm at the Shipyards in North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Spooktacular Newton (Free)

Spooktacular Newton is Surrey’s only free, family-friendly Halloween street festival. Complete with trick-or-treating, mini golf, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks and a haunted train, Spooktacular Newton has something for everyone.

When & Where: October 28 from 11am – 4 pm at Newton BIA, 7380 King George Blvd, Surrey

Cost: Free

Museum of Surrey Boo-seum Halloween Event (Free)

A call out to brave families and young explorers – you are invited to the Museum of Surrey for BOO-Seum: a spooktacular adventure that’s both fun and free.

Put on your creative costumes and join an afternoon of thrills, chills and giggles for all ages.

When & Where: October 28 from 1-4pm at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Morgue Ghost Tours at the Vancouver Police Museum

Let the Vancouver Police Museum & Archives and Northern Paranormal Investigations take you on a chilling Ghost Tour through the museum.

Each tour will share haunting stories of lives unfinished, coupled with findings from NPI’s most recent paranormal investigation conducted right here on the museum property.

When & Where: October 28 from 7-11pm at the Vancouver Police Museum & Archives, 240 E Cordova St, Vancouver

Cost: $40

Ongoing Halloween Events

Pumpkin Patches

Events & Activities

Upcoming Events:

Other events taking place this weekend

Vancouver Fall Food Festival

Explore 30+ of Metro Vancouver’s best restaurants, cafes, and eateries, showcasing limited-time festival dishes alongside and signature favourites throughout the festival period.

This self-guided culinary journey allows you to explore some of city’s top autumn-inspired dishes and drinks. From pumpkin cream puffs to comforting soups, they have everything you crave on a crisp fall day.

When & Where: October 13 – November 12 at various locations across Metro Vancouver

Cost: varies

All Dressed in White Bridal Show

If you need ideas, expert advice, and all things related to weddings, the All Dressed in White Bridal Show is your perfect destination! Their event is one of the biggest wedding expos in Vancouver with many vendors, services, and the latest trends to help you plan your dream wedding.

SAVE 50% on tickets. Use promo code ADIWOCT2023

When & Where: October 29 form 12-4pm at the Marriott Burnaby Conference Centre, 4331 Dominion St, Burnaby

Cost: $10-$30

Instant Noodle Bar Pop-Up

Vancouver is hosting a one-day instant ramen pop-up event. Presented by Dicky’s Dumps and The Drive Canteen.

First, try The HK Classic from Dicky’s Dumps. It includes your choice of pork, chicken, or veg dumplings, fresh greens, SPAM or Euro Wiener, scallions, crispy shallots, and chili oil.

The second option is Doug’s Tseng Noodles, featuring Dry Tseng Scallions and Szechuan Oil noodles with your choice of Dicky’s Dumps (pork, chicken, or veg), scallions, cilantro, crispy shallots, pickled ginger, and onions. You can also add a fried egg to either bowl if you like.

When & Where: October 28 from 5-9 pm at The Drive Canteen, 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $13-15

Brewhalla Cloverdale

Brewhalla is set for this weekend at the Surrey’s Cloverdale Agriplex. The events promise an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Attendees can look forward to live entertainment featuring live music, a diverse lineup of 30+ breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, as well as non-alcoholic options, and a delectable array of offerings from a tempting food truck lineup.

When & Where: October 28 from 12-6pm at the Cloverdale Agriplex, Surrey

Cost: $50+

The Baby Show Vancouver

Vancouver’s leading pregnancy, baby and toddler event, The Baby Show Vancouver, returns to Canada Place, this weekend.

With over 100 brands offering the newest must-haves in the pregnancy, baby, and toddler space, attendees at The Baby Show Vancouver can enjoy free samples and hear from experts across various topics in the parenting world, from child safety to babywearing, healthy eating tips to sleep support, and much more.

When & Where: October 28-29 from 10am-6pm at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $13

Diwali Downtown Vancouver (Free)

This family-friendly event will feature an exclusive children’s art zone and mouthwatering South Asian treats.

There will also be live shows, a participatory Rangoli exhibit, and entertaining activities for children are part of the event.

Where & When: October 29 from 2-5 pm at the Roundhouse Community Centre

Cost: Free

The Judge’s Daughter, a Play by Mairy Beam

The play is set in the Whistler ski cabins of brilliant lawyer, Judge Kelly Sainte-Patrick, and her lawyer husband James Brown.

The play takes place on multiple days and times from October 24-29.

When & Where: Oct 24-29 at the Firehall Arts Centre, 280 E Cordova St, Vancouver

Cost: $30-$50

Out of Time – with The Myrtle Sisters

Come and see this fun family musical comedy theatre show, presented by The Roundhouse Community Centre

The Myrtle Sisters have just arrived from 1921 via a time machine! They were traveling about, collecting, learning and sharing historical songs and dance hits from the 20’s, 30s and 40s when something went wrong! Can the time machine be fixed?

When & Where: October 28 from 3-4pm at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: $12

Catch a Game

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues: Friday, Oct 27 from 7-11pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC

Friday, Oct 27 from 7-11pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers: Saturday, 7-11 pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC

Saturday, 7-11 pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals: Friday, Oct 27 from 7-10 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC

Friday, Oct 27 from 7-10 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC Vancouver Giants vs Kamloop Blazers: Sunday, Oct 29 from 4-7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC

Events coming to an end

American Crown Circus – Circo Osorio in Coquitlam



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where: Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Harvest Days at VanDusen

One of Vancouver’s favourite attractions returns with its annual celebration of the gorgeous fall season. VanDusen’s beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the occasion with fun photo areas, live entertainment and more.

Harvest Days are the perfect opportunity for memorable photo ops. Take a photo besides the autumn splendor of scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks or pumpkins.

When & Where: October 7-30 from 9am – 4pm at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $6.15-$12.50

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

DTES Heart of the City Festival

The 20th Annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival promises an immersive experience with over 100 diverse events that will unfold across 40 local venues.

Spanning twelve days, the festival will offer a rich tapestry of live and online activities, encompassing music, stories, poetry, theatre, ceremony, films, dance, readings, forums, workshops, discussions, gallery exhibits, art talks, history walks, and a multitude of other cultural expressions to captivate attendees.

When & Where: October 25 – November 5 at various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Get lost in a corn maze

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

From charming mazes beside a pumpkin patch, to horror mazes that will leave you running for your life, this is a fall tradition you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Here are 5 corn mazes you can explore near Metro Vancouver

Costs: Varies

Latin American Heritage Month Festival

The Latin American Heritage Month Festival, organized by Latincouver, is a month long celebration taking place all over Vancouver. The festival will have more than 160 artists and offer 60 shows, events, and workshops. There will also be a fantastic performance by the Grammy Award-winning Colombian rock band Aterciopelados.

When & Where: October 6 – November 2 all over Vancouver

Cost: Free & ticketed

Ongoing Things To Do

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA.

Both exhibits will open in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at theMuseum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, October 21 – Howl’s Moving Castle

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

For one night only, on Saturday, October 28, they will be hosting a Halloween Special featuring Halloween I and II.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 to November 25 on selected dates at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism Diversity and Anti Racism Exhibit (Free)

Earlier this year, Asian Impact Society called for artists to submit artwork that reflected on any of the following topics: multiculturalism, diversity and/or anti-racism. “Your Art Your Reflections” is a collection of artwork from talented local artists of all ages sharing their stories and perspectives on these important themes.

You are now invited to come out to enjoy these pieces at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023.

When & Where: September 8 – November 9 during various times at the Place des Arts, 1120 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium

All October long, the Vancouver Aquarium presents its “Fin-tastic Fall Days” event.

Guests can discover 65,000 fascinating animals, navigate a deep-sea maze through a kelp forest, experience a Octopus 4-D movie, and much more. There will also be delicious fall treats to enjoy like jumbo s’more cookies and sustainable seafood chowder.

When & Where: October 1-30 at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $51.95

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

