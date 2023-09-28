It’s pumpkin spice season again! That means it’s time to pick out the perfect pumpkin from Richmond Country Farms – just in time for Halloween.

Head out to their beautiful pumpkin patch and find the best pumpkin for carving, decorating, or whipping up some delicious pumpkin pies.

Richmond Country Farms 2023

A crisp autumn day at Richmond Country Farms is perfect for a charming family outing. Hop on a hay wagon and make your way over to their spectacular pumpkin patch.

The farm band, “The Country Pumpkins,” will serenade guests along the ride. Sights along the way are duck ponds, waterfalls, corn stocks, and sunflowers.

The farm boasts an array of adornments, including cornstalks, sunflowers, playful embellishments, and structures that have been moved from Transylvania, lending an almost genuine ambiance.

Once the pumpkins has been picked, kids can venture through the small corn maze at the far end of the field.

Other Attractions

Later, guests can stop in at the farm market for fresh local produce. The new crop of BC Spartan apples are an recommended treat. The farm to table market also carries multiple varieties of squash to warm up your autumn meals.

Guests can also view the adorable farm animals in the animal viewing area. A word of warning though – the farms asks visitors not to touch or feed the animals.

There are other delightful attractions around the farm such as a farm wide miniature train ride, and two wineries for the wine enthusiasts in the family.

Event Details

Where: Richmond Country Farms is located at 12900 Steveston Hwy in Richmond.

When: The pumpkin patch opens September 30 and closes October 31. Hours are 9am to 4pm on Weekdays, and 10am to 4:30pm on Weekends. The Farm Market is open daily from 9am – 7:30pm.

Cost: Admission is $15 on Weekdays, and $18 on Weekends. Pumpkins are $6 each. Tickets are only available for purchase at the door.

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.