21 Best Farmers’ Markets in Vancouver for Fresh Produce

There is nothing as refreshing as getting fresh local produce or flowers from a weekend farmers market. Thankfully there is an abundance of bustling markets in Metro Vancouver to explore!

From the iconic Granville Island Public Market to the vibrant Coquitlam Farmers Market, there is something for everyone. You can explore and support local farmers and artisans while discovering the freshest and most unique produce and goods.

Here’s the best markets in Metro Vancouver to go shopping on the weekends.

Markets in Metro Vancouver on Fridays

Lonsdale, North Vancouver – Shipyards Night Market

The classic Shipyards Night Market will once again feature live music on The Stage at Shipbuilders Square, the Patio pop-up beverage garden, food trucks, and a splash park for kids of all ages every Friday from May 12 to Sept. 15.

Address: Lonsdale Quay, 123 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Markets in Metro Vancouver on Saturdays

Riley Park Farmers Market

Riley Park Farmers Market is now open for the summer season until Oct. 28. Find many must-try vendors every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the corner of 30th Avenue and Ontario Street.

Address: 50 E 30th Ave, Vancouver

Trout Lake Farmers Market

Check out Trout Lake Farmers Market each Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm until Oct. 28. The vibrant market has lots of fresh produce and some unique finds. It’s at the north parking lot of John Hendry Park, Lakewood Drive and East 13th Ave.

Address: Trout Lake John Hendry Park, Vancouver

West End Farmers Market

The iconic West End Farmers Market is back May 20 to Oct. 28. It runs every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm at 1100 Comox Street, between Bute and Thurlow. It’s easily one of the most popular spots in the city to find fresh produce and other items from local artisans.

Address: 1100 Comox St, Vancouver

Burnaby – Artisan Farmers Markets

The Burnaby location of this signature market opens May 13 and runs through October. Shop just steps away from Deer Lake, while you listen to entertainers and meet up with friends to check out locally grown, baked and created goodies. It runs Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Address: 4949 Canada Way, Burnaby

Lonsdale, North Vancouver – Artisan Farmers Markets

Head to Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver and explore all this local market has to offer, from delicious baked goods to quirky crafts. It runs now through October, on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Address: Lonsdale Quay, 123 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Maple Ridge – Haney Farmers Market

Find this gem in Maple Ridge, offering a kids area and live music. The Haney Farmers Market is held at Memorial Peace Park now until late October. Check it out on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Address:Memorial Peace Park, 11925 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

Surrey Urban Farmers Market

This popular spot will reopen in June and run until October. The farmers market is located in the parking lot at the sprawling Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Avenue and Old Yale Road. It’ll be open every Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Address: 13035 104 Ave Parking Lot Corner of 104 St &, Old Yale Rd, Surrey

Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market

Shop at the farmers market from now until early December. It runs every Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at 9025 Glover Road. Meet lots of local BC farmers, food vendors and other artisans.

Address: 9025 Glover Rd, Langley Twp

Abbotsford Farm & Country Market

Be sure to check out this market every Saturday morning from 9 am until noon. Located on the edge of downtown Abbotsford in Jubilee Park, this spot is open now until Oct. 28.

Address: 2552 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford

Squamish Farmers Market

More than 50 vendors, local musicians, kids crafts and community tables await you in the heart of downtown Squamish. This popular farmers market is on now and runs until Dec. 9. Check it out Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

Address: 37996 Cleveland Ave, Squamish

Markets in Metro Vancouver on Sundays

Kitsilano Farmers Market

This beloved market runs from 10 am to 2 pm every Sunday now until Oct. 29 at West 10th Avenue and Larch Street. It features items from more than 50 farms and producers, as well as food and coffee trucks.

Address: 2690 Larch St, Vancouver

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

Shop ’til you drop at this local market, which is held at Dude Chilling Park on Sundays starting May 21 to Oct. 29. You can find everything you need here from produce and groceries to artisanal products.

Address: 2300 Guelph St, Vancouver

Ambleside, West Vancouver – Artisan Farmers Markets

Visit West Vancouver for this farmers market at Ambleside Park, near the Ambleside Village shopping area and Ambleside Beach. Meet plenty of growers, bakers and artisans while checking off your grocery list. It operates every Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm until October.

Address: 1000 Argyle Ave, West Vancouver

Coquitlam Farmers Market

Launched in 1996, the Poirier Street Farmers Market is the longest running suburban farmers market in the Lower Mainland. It hosts a variety of vendors and products every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm starting May through October.

Address: 1655 Winslow Ave, Coquitlam

White Rock Farmers Market

Find everything you need at this farmers market running until Oct. 15 at White Rock’s Miramar Plaza. There are around 90 vendors on-site, as well as live music and food offerings. Check it out Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Address: 15154 Russell Ave, White Rock

Cloverdale’s Flea Market

This massive flea market has has hundreds of vendors and takes place every Sunday between 6:00 am – 3:00 pm. Parts of the market are indoors and parts are outdoors. There is a $1.50 admission fee for shoppers 13 and older. However, parking is free.

Address: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 176th Street and 62nd Avenue in Surrey

Steveston Farmers and Artisan Market

The Steveston Village in Richmond hosts a sizable farmers market during summer, occurring twice a month on Sundays from May 7 through September. This is one of the nicest markets in Metro Vancouver, with many as 60 vendors.

Address: Steveston Community Centre at 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond

Markets in Metro Vancouver open all Weekend

Vancouver Flea Market

This longtime market on Terminal Avenue is a must on weekends. It even features a cafeteria, along with several tables selling everything collectibles, antiques and memorabilia. It’s open from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 703 Terminal Ave, Vancouver

The Eastside Flea

Visit this flea market every weekend in May. It runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm at 550 Malkin Avenue. The seasonal community event hosts more than 50 local vendors, selling a diverse selection of goods from independently handmade pieces to vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan eats and more.

Address: 550 Malkin Ave, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The epic Richmond Night Market is a local favourite, and this year it will be running from April 28 till October 9. Per usual, they will be running Friday through Sunday, with hours varying between 6:00 pm – midnight. Attendees can expect dozens of must-taste food vendors to try, among other things. This year, they will be having a Wonderland theme, full of beautiful decor and bouncy castles.

Address: 8351 River Road, Richmond

Granville Island Public Market

While it’s open all week long, this market is one of the best you’ll find in Metro Vancouver. It features a variety of vendors and unique boutiques to get all your shopping done in one convenient place.

Address: Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver