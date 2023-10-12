Groovy Boo-gie Bash & Trick-or-Treating Event
Get Ready to Boo-gie down!
Bring your boo-crew and join us for a complimentary afternoon of Trick-or-Treating. Visit stores with a spooky disco ball decal outside their door to discover fang-tastic treats (while supplies last).
Enjoy all-out monster mayhem on the dance floor, courtesy of our groovy DJ. Don’t forget to strike a pose at our frightfully funky photo backdrop to snap some selfies for the chance to win a $250 Capilano mall gift card!
Event Details
When: October 31, 2023 from 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Where: Grand Court of the Capilano Mall
Cost: Free
See you there. It’s in the tarot cards!