This iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer.

Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. Last year, the popular event drew nearly 30,000 people from across Metro Vancouver.

Concerts at the Pier

This year, guests can expect a lineup of 5 shows from a variety of fantastically talented artists.

They will be taking place on select Thursday nights between June and August at East Beach, West Beach, and Miramar Village.

June 25 at 7:00pm: The Barra MacNeils (East Beach)

July 9 at 7:00pm: Faber Drive (Miramar Village)

July 23 at 7:00pm: Doug and the Slugs (Miramar Village)

August 20 at 7:00pm: Delhi 2 Dublin (Miramar Village)

August 27 at 7:00pm: Spoons (West Beach)

Note that the 7:00pm start times are for the opening acts. The headliners will take the stage at 8:00pm. Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early to secure seating. Personal lawn chairs are also welcome!

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EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: June 25, July 9, July 23, August 20, August 27

📍 Location: East Beach, West Beach, Miramar Village

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier 2026