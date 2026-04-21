Take a journey across Canada with the Vancouver Men’s Chorus!

Performing the music of some of Canada’s most celebrated artists from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the Vancouver Men’s Chorus is singing hits from Quebecois stars Charlotte Cardin and Celine Dion, West Coast sensations Nellie Furtado and Carly Rae Jepsen, First Nation voices like Sherryl Sewepagaham, classics like Leonard Cohen and The Tragically Hip, and so many more.

Tickets are currently available, so be sure to grab yours to secure your seat! You won’t want to miss an evening packed with iconic Canadian songs. So dust off your favourite Canadian Tuxedo and join the Vancouver Men’s Chorus for a celebration of the music that’s part of what makes our country so great.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 4 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Performance Works

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026