Richmond is opening its doors once again with its free annual event: Doors Open Richmond! This June 6 to 7, residents and visitors are invited to explore all the things that make Richmond unique, from its rich cultural diversity to its community spaces.

45 partner sites are participating in Doors Open Richmond, which includes art studios, national historic sites, working farms, and faith-based organizations. They’re offering you the chance to take a look into the communities that have shaped Richmond into the place that it is today.

Five new sites will be joining the event this year:

Alexandra District Energy Utility

Branscombe House – Kai Liu

Marion Webber Art

Richmond Arts Coalition

Richmond Potters’ Club

While most sites are available on a walk-in basis, some require advance registration:

This June, celebrate what makes Richmond such a special part of Metro Vancouver by diving deep into its community sites— all for free!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Doors Open Richmond 2026