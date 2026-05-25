Me & The Forest is the latest performance from award-winning experiential theatre company Boca del Lupo. Audiences are invited to connect with nature in an entirely new way in this outdoor co-production, featuring master puppeteers from Korea’s ArtstageSAN.

Making its North American debut with 15 shows, Me & The Forest will take the stage at the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 29.

Me & The Forest

You can expect a colourful cast of woodland spirits who explore the wisdom of the forest in an interactive adventure for all ages.

Larger-than-life puppets, including a 5-metre-tall West Coast conifer named Mitig and his sidekick Sol, will embark on an exploration of humans’ connection to the natural world. Immersive audio will pull guests into the world and draw audience members into direct conversation with nature. This is all delivered through individual, wireless headphones that will allow you to take a step into the jokes and stories of ancient tree-like beings.

“Me & The Forest is the latest in Boca’s trailblazing tradition of outdoor performances in unconventional spaces, this time at the water’s edge of Granville Island,” reads the press release.

Tickets are now available for the experience from only $15. Get yours today to experience this unique educational show!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 29 – June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Ron Basford Park Amphitheatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://www.showpass.com/me-the-forest/