Run For Water Trail Race is back for 2026!

Race in a 10K, 25K, or 50K trail run on Sumas Mountain, all in support of bringing clean water to our 2026 partner villages: Tshikapa, Kikwit, and Kasese District!

Your trail race experience is our top priority. Trail running can take you to challenging places, but our support team has you covered. Our event location will have great food, drinks, music, and fun. We’ll make sure you have a hero’s welcome as you cross the finish line and a comfortable place to tell stories from the day.

You have THREE routes to choose from: 10K, 25K, or 50K. Registration is live until Tuesday, May 26 here.

Every step is a ripple for the people of Tshikapa, Kikwit, and Kasese District! Join the Run For Water movement at runforwater.ca.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 30, 2026

📍 Location: Sumas Mountain

🎟️ More Info: Run For Water