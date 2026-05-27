The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.

After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more.

The Play That Goes Wrong

In September 2023, the Arts Club produced Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Written by Lewis, Sayer and Shields, audiences loved the chaotic humour and mishaps that made it such a hit at the Stanley. The Play That Goes Wrong also offers uproarious fun. It brings even more laughs, absurd situations, and theatrical mayhem as the play unfolds.

“These playwrights are excellent at creating slapstick farce, and we know that this type of comedy is the perfect boisterous fun for summer,” said Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club’s Artistic Director. “The physical comedy and behind-the-scenes havoc showcase the talent and ingenuity of our cast and creative team. It takes great technical skill to pull off ‘bad’ theatre, and under the direction of Josh Epstein, this production will deliver an unforgettable and wildly entertaining experience for our audiences.”

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Talkback Tuesday Performance – Tue, July 7, 7 PM

VocalEye Performances – Tue, July 7, 7 PM & Fri, July 10, 7:30 PM

Relaxed Performance – Sun, August 9, 7 PM

EVENTD DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026

📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://artsclub.com/shows/2025-2026/the-play-that-goes-wrong