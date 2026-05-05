The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs.

Come From Away

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped and the population of Gander, Newfoundland, doubled. Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 38 grounded flights, 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town that takes them in with open hearts and homes. As cultures collide and tensions rise, strangers become friends, music fills the air, and generosity transforms fear into lasting humanity.

Come From Away is an exhilarating theatrical event, performed by a versatile ensemble and featuring a dynamic score that blends folk, Celtic, and contemporary sound. Teeming with undeniable Canadian charm and memorable songs, this unmissable musical speaks to the inherent goodness in all of us.

“Come From Away is an infectious show with a score that creates an emotionally powerful experience and showcases what happens when we choose kindness in the face of fear,” said Corcoran. “This show is a celebration of the human spirit with its message of hope and compassion. With an exciting and fresh new approach, this production is about honouring human connection and the resilience of community—something that feels deeply important right now.”

The production begins at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage on May 28 and runs until July 26, with opening night on June 3. Tickets from $39. Buy now at ArtsClub.com or through the Box Office Call Centre at 604.687.1644

Special Performances

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company