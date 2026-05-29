Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster.

The Pipe Mountain Coaster

The Pipe Mountain Coaster is perfect for everyone. This gravity-powered coaster has a maximum speed of 42 km/hr, so it goes fast enough to get the adrenaline pumping. But the speed is totally in your hands.

With a hand break, this family-friendly speed control allows you to slow down or speed up to your liking. This makes it a fantastic ride for all ages. No matter if you like the excitement of the wind in your face, or if you’ve got kids who need a bit of a slower speed, Revelstoke’s Pipe Mountain Coaster is for you.

Revelstoke has two tracks that you can ride on. Each being 1.4 km in length, they will take you on exhilarating twists and turns across ski runs, between the glades, and through a tunnel.

There’s also a 279-metre vertical drop, but that’s where the hand break comes in handy. You can go as slow or as fast as you want, so if your stomach is about to drop, you’re totally covered in that department. Just squeeze the break and you’ll be slowly cruising, as opposed to flying all the way down.

Here’s when the tracks will be open:

One track: June 5 – 19

Two tracks: June 20 – September 7

One track on weekdays, two tracks on weekends: September 8 – 27

The Rules

Like many rides, there are a few terms and conditions that riders must follow before riding. Solo riders have to be at least 4’1” and 8 years of age. And if you want to ride with a passenger, you have to be at least 19 years old. Additionally, passengers must be 3 to 9 years old, and their minimum height is 96 cm/3’2”.

There are a number of other important pieces of information, so we suggest that you check them out here.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026.

📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking