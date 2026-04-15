This one is for all you seafood lovers out there. The Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia is celebrating one of B.C.’s most iconic products with their annual Spot Prawn Festival. This family-friendly event is fantastic for anyone who loves good food that spotlights the spot prawn. Come and enjoy the delicious servings and learn all about how these crustaceans are filled to the brim with cooking potential.

Spot Prawn Festival 2026

There is plenty to love about the Spot Prawn Festival. You can wander the wharf, watch live cooking demos from some of B.C.’s top chefs, and of course delight in a Prawn & Seafood Chowder, or even their Spot Prawn Brunch.

There will also be spot prawns available for purchase from local fishers, so you know your seafood is sustainably caught.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Spot Prawns (@bcspotprawns)

You can enjoy the Festival in three ways:

FREE : you get access to the docks, viewing cooking demos, and more.

$12 ticket : includes a 8 oz. bowl of Prawn & Seafood Chowder + a Bun. It can also be packed to go if you’d like!

$85 ticket: includes a Spot Prawn Brunch. With a grazing-style tasting menu that features 6 different spot prawn dishes (19 years+ only).

The Festival is, of course, free to enjoy for everybody. But, to try the food prepared by their talented chefs, a ticket is required. The purpose of The Spot Prawn Festival is to fundraise for The Chefs’ Table Society so it “can continue to provide education, mentorship and sustainability initiatives across the province.” The ticket costs go toward their scholarships and operating costs, so we can continue to enjoy the Chefs’ Table Society’s services for many years to come.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 31, 2026

📍 Location: False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Spot Prawn Festival 2026 Ticket Website