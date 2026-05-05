There is no “I” in industry.

We know there’s an I in there, but lean into the metaphor here for a minute. Through creative guerrilla shoots and self-funded promotion, Ezra and Nathan have been carving their own way through the Vancouver Indie scene. In a world that rewards instant gratification and quick clicks, they chose to do it their way. Their mutual love for film gave them the inspiration to make online content feel authentic by recreating iconic movie moments as a way to promote their new singles.

Without community, artists crumble back into day jobs. Your inner child wouldn’t want that. So where do you start? Well, both singles they’re releasing were made from the ground up with their best friends. Nathan describes it as “that feeling of making iMovies with your cousins”.

It’s a risk to satisfy yourself before the audience. Their goal here is to be sustainable in the industry by enjoying the journey as much as the destination. Music centred around self-discovery, coming of age, and giving your inner child the space to play.

Join Ezra and Nathan for a live, double-headliner show and single release party at The Fox Cabaret. Tickets are available now, so be sure to get yours before they’re gone!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Fox Cabaret

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Inner Child, Single Release Party