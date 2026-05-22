The music of Nirvana, like all great music, can transcend genre.

In this brand-new stylized concert, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” brings you the songs you know so well in a way you’ve never imagined. With the amazing Rowan O’Callaghan on lead vocals, the inimitable Melody Mangler weaving a wordless story through dance and movement and Vancouver’s own Rod Moore leading the band through his grand piano, expect to be moved as you couldn’t have expected.

Tickets are now available for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Get yours before they’re gone!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Cultch Historic Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://thecultch.com/event/smells-like-teen-spirit/