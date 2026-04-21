Taking place on June 14, 2026, the Rotary Ride for Hearing invites cyclists of all abilities to experience Vancouver’s stunning coastline while supporting an important cause.

Starting at Spanish Banks West, participants ride along scenic routes that showcase ocean views, sandy beaches, and the North Shore mountains. Riders can choose from a variety of distances, including a longer main route (up to 100km) and a relaxed, family-friendly ride along Spanish Banks. A highlight of the event is the opportunity for main ride participants to cycle through Stanley Park on roads closed to traffic, an experience that offers a unique and uninterrupted ride through one of the city’s most iconic green spaces.

Following the ride, participants and spectators can enjoy a lively festival with refreshments, community partners, and entertainment, creating a welcoming atmosphere for all. Proceeds from the event support programs and services for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing across British Columbia. Registration is available online.

Join the Rotary Ride for Hearing to help provide life-changing care for children and adults with hearing disorders.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Spanish Banks West Parking Lot A

🎟️ More Info: Rotary Ride for Hearing