The City of Vancouver is introducing a number of temporary new bylaws as the FIFA World Cup rolls into the city, marking the beginning of its event period this week. With hundreds upon thousands of visitors expected into Vancouver, the city is gearing up to make sure the experience is “clean, safe, and organized.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new bylaws being introduced for the FIFA World Cup this June.

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New Bylaws in Vancouver For the FIFA World Cup

A number of changes will be coming on Wednesday, although many of them apply specifically to event-related bylaws. This includes:

More relaxed rules on building temporary event infrastructure. This includes signage, installations near key locations, and fan zones.

Adjusted truck routes and deliveries in the downtown core.

Extended noise allowances.

Restrictions on busking, street vending and particular advertising activities near event areas.

Violating any of the bylaws can result in fines that can be anywhere from $250 to $1,000. Notably, the majority of these changes are applied to the “controlled area” around B.C. Place and the FIFA Fan Festival site.

FIFA has also recently launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign. It encourages both visitors and locals to stay up-to-date with the latest information on the World Cup in Vancouver. A major part of the campaign is how transit will be transformed during the tournament as TransLink will be adding over 12,000 additional bus service hours.

This includes things like extra service on routes serving the FIFA Fan Festival at the PNE, as well as a dedicated shuttle connecting the PNE to SkyTrain on the Expo and Millennium lines.

“Vancouver is an accessible, active and public transit-friendly city. The best way to get around to FIFA World Cup 2026™ events and other destinations is to take public transit, walk, bike and roll,” writes the Vancouver FIFA World Cup website. “During the tournament, public transportation will be in high use across Vancouver.”