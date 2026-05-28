The Government of Canada has recently updated its travel advice on the U.S., specifically for entry and exit requirements. While travel may be down to our southern neighbour, those heading there should be aware of the possible changes they may face when crossing the border.

RELATED: Canada Now Lets You Renew Your Passport Online From Home And Here’s How You Can Do It

Updated Travel Advice for the U.S.: Ebola Outbreak

Under the “Entry and exit requirements” section of the U.S.’s travel advice page, the Government of Canada notes that “some countries have imposed measures in response to the Ebola disease outbreak.”

As of May 25, 2026, there is an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is caused by the Bundibugyo virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern as Ebola disease is “serious and often fatal.”

Notably, your risk of contracting Ebola disease is low, as long as you take proper precautions. It is also not spread through the air or through casual contact.

Regardless, if you’re leaving Canada, remember that countries can add “restrictions on entry and health screening measures for travellers having recently visited an affected country. If you are suspected of having symptoms, you may be subject to isolation, quarantine and/or travel restrictions.”

Countries and territories are allowed to determine who is allowed to enter or exit its borders. Be aware that the Government of Canada will be unable to intervene on your behalf if you do not meet entry or exit requirements for the U.S.

For more information, visit the U.S. travel advice page here.