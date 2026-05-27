It’s finally here— the opening of Oakridge Park and its highly-anticipated Time Out Market! After many years of construction and waiting, you will now be able to check out all the new shops and restaurants on offer at this revitalized mall.

Not only that, but the grand opening will also offer giveaways and other exciting perks. Here’s what you need to know before you visit the unveiled Oakridge Park.

Oakridge Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now – Vancouver (@604now)

Oakridge Park is a reimagined and redeveloped version of Oakridge Mall. Modernized for city sensibilities, it plans to offer a range of shopping, food, entertainment, and living.

“Living here puts you right in the cultural heart of Vancouver,” says the website. Besides being surrounded by the development’s retailers, restaurants, and live music venues, there are also plenty of parks and schools in the area to keep everything very convenient for folks.

Grand Opening

May 28 is the official opening date of Oakridge Park and Time Out Market, a food and cultural hub that invites the city’s best food and drinks under one roof. At 11:00am, you can attend the opening ceremony and enjoy tons of amazing freebies that Time Out Market is offering.

This will take place over five days of giveaways, starting on opening day. Here’s what you have to look forward to:

Thursday : Free Chicken Nuggets for the first 100 guests to visit DownLow

: Free Chicken Nuggets for the first 100 guests to visit DownLow Friday : Free Grilled Beef Skewer for the first 100 guests to visit MeeBar

: Free Grilled Beef Skewer for the first 100 guests to visit MeeBar Saturday : Free Pintxos for the first 100 guests to visit España

: Free Pintxos for the first 100 guests to visit España Sunday : Free Pork Belly Bao for the first 100 guests to visit PiDGiN

: Free Pork Belly Bao for the first 100 guests to visit PiDGiN Monday: Free Mango Green Tea with Lychee Jelly for the first 100 guests to visit Boba Run

What’s Open?

Not everything is technically open on opening day. Around 100 retailers and restaurants will be ready in the first phase, which includes Time Out Market and a major retailer, Sporting Life.

The Safeway grocery store, as well as a BC Liquor store, will not be ready for Thursday. In spite of this, there will still be plenty of luxury retailers and good bites for shoppers to explore in the mall.

Getting There & Parking

Oakridge Park is conveniently located right at Oakridge–41st Avenue Station on the Canada Line. Although some areas are still under construction, the mall is just a short walk away.

For those who are driving, if you’re visiting on opening day (or the weekend, for that matter), expect parking to be pretty busy. Oakridge Park offers an availability view on their website, showing exactly how many spots are open. It’s definitely handy if you’re planning on heading there. Parking is complimentary for three hours, and it should be noted that overnight parking is not permitted.

For the grand opening, additional parking overflow is being arranged at 949 W 4at Avenue. Shuttle services to the shopping centre will be available through May 28 – 31, 2026. Here are the times: