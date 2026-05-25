Parking in Vancouver is notoriously expensive, but the FIFA World Cup is kicking that up a notch with its recently-announced prices.

The official parking plan for the event was released on Friday, noting that match ticket holders will have to reserve and purchase their spots ahead of time. And as expected, the prices are sky-high.

RELATED: These Are All The Road Closures Happening During The FIFA World Cup In Vancouver

Parking Prices for the Vancouver FIFA World Cup

Vancouver will be hosting seven matches at BC Place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming to town from June 13 to July 7. For those taking transit, getting to the venue site will be as simple as your morning SkyTrain commute, although with far more crowds. Drivers will have a more expensive experience making their way to BC Place.

“All parking passes must be pre-purchased,” reads the official parking page for the FIFA World Cup. On top of that, “only 1 parking pass per customer per match is permitted.” No passes will be sold on match days.

The price for parking is a whopping $74.99. Yes, you read that right. This is about double the typical amount you would pay for another game being hosted at BC Place.

Public Reception

You won’t be surprised to hear that people aren’t too keen on the parking prices. One user on X wrote, “Nothing says #Vancouver like paying $74.99 to temporarily store your car.”

Another commented, “cheaper to park illegally and then pay the parking ticket.”

If you’re looking to drive and park to BC Place for your match day, be prepared to buy a pass ahead of time and brace for the cost. Also, drivers should expect a number of road closures during those days, as well. This includes major locations like: