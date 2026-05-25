Vancouver has no shortage of plant-based restaurants. But most of them are doing the same thing, imitating meat. Fake chicken, fake beef, fake everything. There’s a spot in Vancouver that’s taken the complete opposite approach, and it’s growing faster than almost anyone expected.

Indian Burger Joint isn’t trying to be the next Beyond Meat knockoff. There are no fake patties pretending to bleed. Instead, founder Navneet Bhadu built the entire menu around something different: real Indian ingredients, turned into burgers. Aloo tikki, paneer, rajma, pav bhaji, the kind of dishes that have been plant-based for generations, long before it became a trend.

And based on the speed at which this thing is growing, Vancouver is very much here for it.

From One Location to Three Across Vancouver

Bhadu launched the first Indian Burger Joint in 2023. Since then, it’s expanded to three locations across Vancouver, downtown on Howe Street, Kingsway near Metrotown, and Terminal Avenue. For a fully independent, plant-based restaurant with no franchise backing, that kind of growth speaks for itself.

The concept is straightforward but surprisingly rare: take the bold, layered flavours of Indian street food, aloo tikki, pav bhaji, chaat, paneer tikka and build them into burgers, hot dogs, naanwiches, and bowls. Everything is vegetarian, with most of the menu also being fully vegan.

The Menu Is Where Things Get Interesting

Forget everything you think you know about veggie burgers. The Spicy Aloo Tikki Burger, their bestseller, is a chickpea-battered potato patty seasoned with Indian spices, topped with tamarind sauce and mint chutney. It’s crunchy, spicy, and has absolutely nothing in common with a sad, frozen veggie patty.

Then there’s the Noodle Nirvana Burger, which layers a crispy aloo patty with Indian-style chow mein noodles, sweet chili mayo, and mint mayo. It sounds chaotic. It works.

Other standouts include the Peri Peri Paneer Burger (crispy paneer tossed in peri peri sauce with crunchy fried noodles), the Chipotle Bean Burger (smoky bean patty with chipotle mayo on a sesame bun), and the Maple Rajma Burger, a red kidney bean patty infused with Canadian maple

syrup, topped with corn pico de gallo and crispy fried onions. That last one might be the most “Vancouver meets India” thing on any menu in this city.

Beyond burgers, the menu extends into Indian street snacks like Bhel Puri, Chaat Papdi, and Samosa Channa Chat, plus a lineup of milkshakes, lassis, and chai. There’s even an “Anti-Hangover Lassi” that, according to one very enthusiastic reviewer, left them feeling “instant refresh.”

What Regulars Are Saying

The restaurant holds a 4.6-star rating on Google with hundreds of reviews, and a perfect 100 out of 100 health score on Yelp at the downtown location. That combination, strong flavour reviews, this is rare for any fast-food spot.

The word that keeps coming up in reviews is “authentic.” Not authentic in the way that word gets thrown around loosely in food marketing, but in the sense that regulars, many of them from India, say the flavours genuinely remind them of street food back home. Several reviewers have noted that this is the closest they’ve found to real Indian street food flavours in Vancouver. One DoorDash reviewer described the Pav Bhaji Burst Hot Dog as tasting exactly like eating pav bhaji at a street stall in Mumbai.

Staff friendliness is another constant. Multiple reviews highlight the team’s warmth and willingness to walk newcomers through a menu that, admittedly, might look unfamiliar to someone expecting a standard burger joint. That personal touch matters when you’re asking Vancouverites to try something genuinely new.

The Bigger Picture

Indian Burger Joint sits at an interesting intersection of several trends shaping Vancouver’s food scene right now. Plant-based dining continues to grow, but many of the options lean heavily on Western flavour profiles or meat imitation. Meanwhile, the city’s appetite for globally inspired, independent restaurants shows no signs of slowing down. Vancouverites want bold flavours and real culinary identity, not another generic health bowl.

What makes this spot different is that it’s not trying to convince meat-eaters they’re eating meat. It’s offering something that stands entirely on its own, flavours that are bold, layered, and rooted in a culinary tradition that’s been doing plant-based cooking for centuries. Indian cuisine doesn’t need to apologize for not having meat in it. It never has.

Three locations and counting suggests the city agrees.

Downtown: 1020 Howe Street, Vancouver

Kingsway: 3608 Kingsway, Vancouver (near Metrotown)

Terminal Ave: 373 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver

Hours: Open daily. Check indianburgerjoint.com or Google Maps for current hours at each location.

Price range: $10–$20 per person

Good to know: The menu is fully vegetarian with extensive vegan options. Most burgers can be made vegan on request. Available on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Skip The Dishes for delivery.

Website: indianburgerjoint.com