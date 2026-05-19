Traffic isn’t anything new in Vancouver, but things are going to be clearing up soon. After months of closures on Broadway, some roads will be open once again to motorists.

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Broadway Closure In Vancouver

While Vancouver is constantly under construction, this stretch of closures has taken a considerable number of months. Throughout the period, pedestrians did still have access, though.

The closures were for the Broadway Subway Project, blocking off Main Street to Quebec Street. This was to facilitate further SkyTrain construction plans. More specifically, it was so crews could safely tear down a traffic deck that has been in place since the project’s start. They also reinstalled utilities, among other tasks like repaving the roadway and covering the station roof in soil.

Reopening Streets

The closure took place over four months, beginning on Monday, January 26. This full-closure was selected by the ministry so that the work could be completed “as quickly as possible.”

The Broadway Subway project has been underway since 2020, with plans to open in the fall 2027. As “one of North America’s busiest transit thoroughfares”, the Millennium Line’s extension is meant to further connect the city now and in the future. An improved transit service is important for economic growth, especially in the Broadway Corridor.

Broadway will now be reopening to vehicles on May 20 in Mount Pleasant. The Broadway Subway Project notes the following, though:

One block of E. Broadway between Main and Quebec streets is closed to vehicles until May 20, 2026.

Sidewalks on E. Broadway remain open. Residences, businesses and services are open and accessible.

Crews are rebuilding the road above Mount Pleasant Station.

Further work will continue on the remaining two lanes of E. Broadway into the summer. For more information on the project and other traffic impacts, visit the site here.