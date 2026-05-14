Big Changes Are Coming To BC Ferries’ Summer Travel Schedule

BC Ferries’ peak season is officially here, and the company has just announced some changes coming to its ferries in order to prepare for the summer rush. If you’re a regular on the ferries, then here’s what you need to know about what’s happening during the busiest travel period of the year.

RELATED: Oakridge Park Mall Is Opening This May And Here’s What You Need To Know

BC Ferries and Summer Readiness



“Facing a complex operating environment with aging vessels, increasing seasonal demand, and limited infrastructure, BC Ferries has taken a strategic, system-wide approach to summer readiness,” wrote a BC Ferries news release. “From completing critical refits and adding sailings to hiring seasonal staff and enhancing the customer experience, every available vessel has been carefully optimized to keep people moving safely and reliably along the coast.”

Demand is expected to be similar to last year’s peak season. This means that over 9 million passengers and 3.7 million vehicles will be hopping aboard the vessels.

“We know things don’t always go perfectly, especially during peak travel periods. But we’ve done everything possible to be ready – and to be prepared to respond, if necessary. Our focus is on keeping traffic moving and improving the experience for our customers wherever we can,” said Stephen Jones, Vice President of Engineering.

What’s Changing?

This summer, BC Ferries is adding over 1,000 extra round trips across major routes to accommodate seasonal demand, as well as offer more travel options. There is also a new 4:30pm sailing one way from Tsawwassen – Departure Bay.

The Queen of Capilano (Horseshoe Bay – Bowen Island) will be carrying 150 extra foot passengers to boost peak sailing capacity when necessary.

Other than that, BC Ferries will be hiring over 600 seasonal and operational staff to sustain season demand, and add pet-friendly travel options with five more of its vessels offering deck pet areas this year. You will also find 350,000+ Saver fare spaces to encourage off-peak travel and provide more affordable travel options.

“These improvements are aimed at helping BC Ferries manage the expected increased demand this summer, ensuring reliable service for customers while continuing to prioritize sustainability and efficient operations.”