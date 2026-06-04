While it looks like a tropical paradise, this serene oasis is located close to Vancouver Island.

With a population of just over 1,000, Hornby Island is one of the loveliest and most magical places in British Columbia. Home to some breathtaking coastlines, as well as lush forests, the island has inspired a great deal of artists and travellers alike.

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Excitingly, the island’s campgrounds are prepared to welcome visitors as its long-awaited upgrades are nearing completion!

The “Hawaii of British Columbia”

In July and August, the island is absolute magic. The waters warm up and the white sand glistens in the hot summer sun.

Many visitors say it even adopts a bit of a tropical flair. As a result, it is a prime destination for those looking to enjoy a breath taking, yet less crowded, destination.

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While it is a great place to kick back and relax in, Hornby Island is also one of the greatest diving destinations in the world; diving with large sea lions underwater makes for a bucket list adventure.

In addition, visitors and locals love boating around the island’s majestic coastline, soaking in the myriad beauty of the wilderness. Whether its kayaking, paddle-boarding, or simply a sight-seeing charter, there are numerous ways to enjoy this fairytale destination.

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The ocean and the beach already make for capital attractions, though visitors also frequent the forests of the island.

In fact, it is home to some of the best mountain biking trails in British Columbia. Also, it has an astronomical observatory for stargazers to enjoy.

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Major Upgrades to Hornby Island

Tribune Bay Park is a park on Hornby Island, and an especially popular one at that. This scenic location is just two short ferry rides from Vancouver Island, and offers both gorgeous views and sunny afternoons at a beach that feels just like being in Hawaii.

BC Parks has been creating a long-term plan to improve and expand Tribune Bay since 2021. “The expanded park will protect additional lands and offer opportunities to enhance natural, cultural, and recreational values at the park,” noted BC Parks. The improvements will come in two phases.

Phase 1 was underway back in October 2025. Improvements on the current campground were being focused on, with the following new features added to the site:

A wider range of campsite options, such as 66 pull-through and back-in sites, including 24 electrified sites, and 9 accessible basic cabins

New universally accessible pit toilets, roads, campsites, cabins, and pay shower facilities

More than 5,000 new native plants to improve privacy, stormwater management and biodiversity as they grow

Improved access from the campground to the beach

A new accessible campground playground

A new picnic shelter in the day use area for the community and visitors to enjoy

Phase 2 has continued through Spring 2026. Now, the campsite is preparing to reopen on June 10, 2026. Visitors can reserve their campsite directly through camping.bcparks.ca for the entire camping season.

“Visitors can expect significant improvements that enhance comfort, accessibility, and the overall camping experience,” wrote BC Parks.