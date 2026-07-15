55+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (July 17-19)

The weekend is approaching, and Metro Vancouver is absolutely packed with things to do. There’s watch parties, there’s festivals, and there’s tons of exciting events happening practically everywhere!

RELATED: 99+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This July

Festivals and Parties To Hit Up This Weekend Only

Public Disco Block Party: City Centre Artist Lodge

Public Disco is returning to one of its favourite venues for a 19+ ticketed block party. Surrounded by murals and mountains, the City Centre Artist Lodge is transforming into a huge dance floor, featuring co-headliners Musclecars (NYC) and DJ Heather (CHI) alongside local DJs Luke McKeehan and Lerma.

📅 Date: July 18, 2026

📍 Location: City Centre Artist Lodge

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: publicdisco.ca

Surrey Fusion Fest 2026: B.C.’s Largest Multicultural Event

It’s going to be nonstop culture, food, and festivities this summer with Surrey Fusion Festival 2026! Located at Holland Park, this free annual celebration brings together folks from the city and beyond for B.C.’s largest multicultural event. It’s especially enhanced this year by its theme “One World, One Game,” celebrating the global cultures and the excitement from the FIFA World Cup happening in the region.

You are invited to take part in this massive, free festival. With over 50 cultural pavilions showcasing music, food, and traditions from around the world, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into the centre of a cultural intersection. This is where people and communities meet and mingle to cheer on one another!

📅 Date: July 18 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Holland Park

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Fusion Festival

Colour Fest 2026

Join Coquitlam for Colour Fest — a vibrant celebration of community, fun, and colour for all ages! This exciting event invites you to enjoy a day packed with sunshine and colour! Expect a live DJ, a Colour Zone, music and dance performances, a spring market and food trucks.

📅 Date: July 18, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: Colour Fest

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Celebrating the best in “contemporary folk, spanning roots, blues, indie, world music, and more– with artists from our vibrant local scenes as well as across the globe”, you’ll definitely be surrounded by some of the most brilliant folk artists around at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival.

📅 Date: July 17 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Beach Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest has been celebrating Greek heritage in East Van since 1987, and it’s back for another year. Expect local bands on the stage, cultural performances, delicious Greek food, and a diverse community.

📅 Date: July 9 – 12; July 16 – 19

📍 Location: 4541 Boundary Road

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest

Pride in PoCo

This family-friendly event is a vibrant part of Pride Season, adding to the wide range of celebrations happening across Canada all summer long (June to September). Get ready for an afternoon filled with live music, crafts, delicious food, and engaging community displays.

📅 Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 2PM – 5PM

📍 Location: Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam

🎟️ More Info: Pride in PoCo

Ongoing Family-Friendly Things to Do

*New* FUNBOX Vancouver

Spanning a massive 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun, FUNBOX Vancouver offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Visitors of all ages can enjoy giant slides, thrilling obstacle courses, interactive games, and endless bouncing adventures in a safe, high-energy environment. Located at 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C. (across from Lincoln SkyTrain Station), the park will operate throughout the summer, bringing joy and active play to Metro Vancouver.

📅 Date: June 27 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FUNBOX

Step Into The Solar System With Augmented Reality at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Take one giant leap for mankind at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Augmented Reality Solar System Tour! This is an all-new augmented reality experience that takes visitors aged 5+ on a journey through the solar system. No screens necessary– it’s pure immersive discovery. Just walk along planets with your AR headset guide and witness the cosmos up close. The experience is included with your general admission, and is completely one-of-a-kind!

📅 Dates: Every weekend

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Augmented Reality Solar System Tour

Gastown Sunday Set

Gastown’s Water Street is transforming into a car-free celebration every Sunday from July 5 to September 6. That’s right: it’s the return of Gastown Sunday Set, an annual car-free series with a weekly setlist of music, food, art, shopping, and so much else every Sunday.

📅 Date: Every Sunday from July 5 – September 6

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Opens July 1, 2026

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week. No registration required. Just show up.

The fun starts on July 3 and runs all the way until August 28. Here’s all the fun you have to look forward to this summer:

Sports Day: Wednesdays | 11AM– 4PM

Cartoons & Crafts: Thursdays | 11AM-4PM

Movie Night: Fridays | 6PM -8PM

📅 Date: July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall

🎟️ More Info: Summer in the Courtyard

Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Fly over the Canadian Rockies with Flyover. This limited-time journey offers a soaring view through glacier-carved valleys, alpine meadows, and soaring mountain peaks with stories inspired by a Blackfoot knowledge keeper, a young person’s first encounter with the Rockies, and athletes drawn to the region’s rugged landscapes.

📅 Date: Opens June 25, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Free Swimming in Surrey

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body. But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day! You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)

(13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)

(17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

(15455 – 26 Avenue) Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)

(10277 – 148 Street) Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)

(10662 – 148 Street) Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)

(13035 – 104 Avenue) Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)

(19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

🎟️ More Info: Free Swimming in Surrey

Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Opening for the season is Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark. Located in Langley, this waterpark has just about everything you’d ever want out of one, such as a leisure pool and hot tub, waterslides, a wave pool, and tons of water features that spray and tip water everywhere. Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark is also home to Metro Vancouver’s only swimming theatre where you can watch a film in an inner tube. For those of you that are 19+, you can also take part in Sips ‘n Dips to enjoy the waterpark kid-free with some drinks.

📅 Date: Open May 15 to mid-September

📍 Location: Aldergrove Community Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Vancouver Maritime Experience

This is a guided experience that takes you from the Vancouver Maritime Experience and then takes you onto the water aboard a sailing yacht. It’s educational and fun, offering a unique way to learn how the city’s maritime history shaped its harbour and coastline.

📅 Date: Thursdays and Sundays

📍 Location: Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Maritime Experience

2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Parties

There is only one week left of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! Although the last match being hosted at BC Place is over, the matches will become more and more exciting until the final match on July 19th.

2026 FIFA World Cup Metro Vancouver Watch Parties

Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, the city city is alive with excitment rarely seen. So before the festivities end, make sure to check out one of the many massive watch parties all across the Lower Mainland.

Every party has something different to offer, ranging from big screens to family-friendly activations. But at every single one of them, you’ll get the chance to cheer on Team Canada alongside your community. You can check out our full guide here.

Our Top Picks

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge: Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game. 🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game. 🎟️ Parq Casino Surrey Soccer Fan Zones: The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host.

series of fan zones FIFA Fan Festival: The official FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

The official FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences. The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer: a vibrant waterfront destination featuring immersive match viewing on the hotel’s LED Infinity Wall, interactive soccer-inspired activities, and foood/beverage offerings.

Other FIFA World Cup Events

Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street: Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather.

🎟️ More Info : Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather. 🎟️ : Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum: Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed. 🎟️ : Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver: The Shipyards in North Vancouver is currently home to Uber Eats Canada Soccer House. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

🎟️ More Info : Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

The Shipyards in North Vancouver is currently home to Uber Eats Canada Soccer House. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy. 🎟️ : Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver Soccer in the Square: UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite team. 🎟️ More Info : Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite team. 🎟️ : Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village Granville Island Watch Party: Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free. Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned.

🎟️ More Info : Granville Island Watch Party

Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free. Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned. 🎟️ : Granville Island Watch Party PoCo’s Soccer Socials: Join Port Coquitlam for soccer match viewing parties! They’ve received a grant to support PoCo’s Soccer Socials, a free outdoor soccer match viewing series that will bring residents and visitors together in the heart of the City to cheer for Team Canada.

🎟️ More Info : PoCo’s Soccer Socials

Join Port Coquitlam for soccer match viewing parties! They’ve received a grant to support PoCo’s Soccer Socials, a free outdoor soccer match viewing series that will bring residents and visitors together in the heart of the City to cheer for Team Canada. 🎟️ : PoCo’s Soccer Socials Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park: Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Summertime Markets to Shop At

*NEW* Fridays on Front

New Westminster’s Fridays On Front is the place to get those electric New West vibes. This year’s free marketplace includes mouthwatering food trucks, live music, and activities that are great for the whole family. The vendors will have everything you’re looking for, especially if you love handmade treasures. There’s also a Family Zone that’s great for the little ones to have a blast, too.

📅 Date: July 10, 17, 24; August 7, 14, 21

📍 Location: Front Street Mews

🎟️ More Info: Fridays on Front

*New* East Village Artisan Fair

Join the East Village Artisan Fair for a curated indoor market celebrating the incredible talent of local artists, makers, designers, and small businesses from across Metro Vancouver. Spend the day exploring a unique collection of handcrafted goods, original artwork, home décor, jewelry, ceramics, candles, apparel, stationery, skincare, specialty foods, and one-of-a-kind gifts—all while supporting local entrepreneurs.

📅 Date: July 18; August 15; September 18

📍 Location: CoFunction Event Spaces

🎟️ More Info: East Village Artisan Fair

More Recurring Markets

The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats, good entertainment, and fun outdoor markets. Make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season, check out our full guide here.

Richmond Night Market in Richmond | Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Night Market 2026

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ : Richmond Night Market 2026 Junction Public Market at Granville Square in Vancouver | Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ More Info : Junction Public Market

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ : Junction Public Market Shipyards Night Market in North Vancouver | Every Friday from May 15 – September 11

May 15 – September 11 Made in the 604 Pop-Up Markets | Various events taking place in Metro Vancouver throughout July

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

*New* Port Moody RIBFEST

Port Moody RIBFEST is 3 days of BBQ, music and family fun at Rocky Point Park, hosted by the Rotary Club of Port Moody. This event features award-winning BBQ, live music, craft beverages, and family-friendly activities. There’s a reason why it’s one of the most popular summer festivals in all of Metro Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 17 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Rocky Point Park

🎟️ More Info: RIBFEST

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Free Outdoor Movies

Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Summer is the best time for outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge! So far, only 3 outdoor movie events have started, however, many more will be popping up this summer. You can check out all the events here.

Cinema Under The Stars

These beloved, free outdoor movie events in Port Coquitlam are set to make a comeback. Excitingly, the city has successfully obtained a couple of blockbuster films for this year’s 2026 edition. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and round up some family and friends for Saturday movie nights on an enormous silver screen.

📅 Date: Every Saturday between July 11 – September 5, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Park, Gates Park

🎟️ More Info: Cinema Under The Stars

Free Outdoor Concerts

Summer Outdoor Concert Series

With live local talent, this family-favourite series invites you to bring your picnic to enjoy an evening show for free. Note that rained-out concerts will be held in the Grandview Room instead.

📅 Dates: July 8 – August 19, 2026

📍 Location: Trout Lake Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Summer Outdoor Concert Series

VMO Concert

The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra is returning to South Granville with a ‘girlypop’ twist with classical instruments.

📅 Dates: July 17, 2026

📍 Location: South Granville Plaza East

🎟️ More Info: VMO Concert

Kitsilano Showboat

This community stage is a great spot to catch a show by the water. Check out amateur entertainment throughout the summer at Kitsilano beach.

📅 Dates: June 17 – August 23, 2026 📍 Location: 2300 Cornwall Avenue 🎟️ More Info: Kitsilano Showboat Symphony in the Park The iconic Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) will once again be hosting their annual outdoor concert in Burnaby this summer. 📅 Dates: July 18, 2026 📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn 🎟️ More Info: Symphony in the Park Live & Local This staple concert series invites you to enjoy a fun community experiences all summer long in North Vancouver. Grab your lawn chair, a picnic blanket, or whatever you find comfortable and enjoy the music! The shows take place at various locations, including: Seylynn Park

Lynn Valley Village

Lions Gate Village

Ray Perrault Park

Panorama Park

Edgemont Village 📅 Dates: Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4 📍 Location: Various locations across North Vancouver 🎟️ More Info: Live & Local Uptown Live Bringing those good vibes for another year is New Westminster’s Uptown Live Summer Series! This annual summer celebration is always a blast with its genre-spanning mix of homegrown talent all across Uptown New West. 📅 Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday between June 27 – September 13 📍 Location: Uptown New Westminster 🎟️ More Info: Uptown Live Music in the Square Grab your friends and get ready to enjoy shows from professional musicians playing jazz, pop, rock, blues, folk, world fusion, and contemporary genres. 📅 Dates: July 5 – August 23, 2026 📍 Location: Leigh Square 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Square Summer Sundays A Port Moody favourite, Summer Sundays feature a different band each Sunday at the beautiful Rocky Point Park. Exact end dates have yet to be confirmed but this year’s event will start on July 5. 📅 Dates: July 5 through August 📍 Location: Rocky Point Park 🎟️ More Info: Summer Sundays Concerts in the Plaza From rock to big band sounds, these concerts offer tunes and $2 ice cream. 📅 Dates: June 10 – July 29, 2026 📍 Location: Minoru Centre 🎟️ More Info: Concerts in the Plaza Opera in the Park Opera in the Park is back for its 5th year, bringing classical arrangements to Burnaby. Arrive early for pre-show family-friendly fun, and bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show. 📅 Dates: July 19, 2026 📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn 🎟️ More Info: Opera in the Park

Arts, Music, and Plays

*New* Greg Girard

The Polygon Gallery presents the first major survey of Greg Girard, one of Canada’s most influential contemporary photographers, from July 10–Oct. 25, 2026. The exhibition presents more than 160 photographs spanning the past half century, including never-before-seen outtakes from his iconic photobooks, and traces his evolution as an artist. The show unfolds chronologically beginning with some of the earliest images Girard took as a teenager in 1970s Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 10 – October 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Polygon Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs. 📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026 📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Music in the Plaza

Free live music is coming to the Bute Plaza on Robson Street this summer! On select Tuesday nights from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, you can join the community and jam out to local artists. Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a blanket or a small chair, and then get ready to kick back and listen to the music. 📅 Date: June 16 – August 25, 2026 📍 Location: Bute Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Plaza The Play That Goes Wrong The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more. 📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026 📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong Theatre Under the Stars There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage. But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season. 📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026 📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026

Bonus Nearby Events

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Summer at Cypress Mountain This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep. Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer. 📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend 📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.