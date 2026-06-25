98 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This July

It’s finally July in Metro Vancouver! Summer is in full-swing, and the entire city is buzzing with energy. Now’s the time to get out there, enjoy the sunshine, and check out all the amazing events happening throughout the Lower Mainland.

Things To Do In Metro Vancouver: July 2026

Featured Events

Public Disco Block Party: City Centre Artist Lodge

Public Disco is returning to one of its favourite venues for a 19+ ticketed block party. Surrounded by murals and mountains, the City Centre Artist Lodge is transforming into a huge dance floor, featuring co-headliners Musclecars (NYC) and DJ Heather (CHI) alongside local DJs Luke McKeehan and Lerma.

📅 Date: July 18, 2026

📍 Location: City Centre Artist Lodge

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: publicdisco.ca

Surrey Fusion Fest 2026: B.C.’s Largest Multicultural Event

It’s going to be nonstop culture, food, and festivities this summer with Surrey Fusion Festival 2026! Located at Holland Park, this free annual celebration brings together folks from the city and beyond for B.C.’s largest multicultural event. It’s especially enhanced this year by its theme “One World, One Game,” celebrating the global cultures and the excitement from the FIFA World Cup happening in the region.

You are invited to take part in this massive, free festival. With over 50 cultural pavilions showcasing music, food, and traditions from around the world, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into the centre of a cultural intersection. This is where people and communities meet and mingle to cheer on one another!

📅 Date: July 18 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Holland Park

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Fusion Festival

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Canada Day Celebrations

Surrey Canada Day 2026: Free Fireworks, Food Trucks & Live Music

It’s that time of the year again– the City of Surrey is hosting another amazing Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale! This July, prepare yourself for nonstop excitement, energy, and entertainment as the night ends with a spectacular fireworks show that will dazzle the skies above. You can expect the celebration to be headlined by Josh Ross, the first male Canadian country artist in almost 30 years to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Like always, Surrey Canada Day will be completely free to attend and promises something for everybody to do. Whether you like thrilling amusement park rides, gorgeous fireworks, family-friendly zones, or live music across multiple stages, it’s a stacked day for all attendees. Not only that, but you’ll also find food trucks, a beer garden, community booths and roaming performers that will keep the energy going all day long.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026 – from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

🎟️More Information: Surrey Canada Day 2026

Canada Day in Port Coquitlam

Celebrate Canada Day in Port Coquitlam on July 1! This free community celebration will feature a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, a beverage garden, market vendors and a grand finale fireworks display after dark.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Port Coquitlam

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Port Coquitlam

Steveston Salmon Festival 2026

Returning for another year is the highly-anticipated Steveston Salmon Festival! This free annual celebration brings together the Steveston community for a day full of fun, food, and live performances. 2026 marks the Steveston Salmon Festival’s 79th year celebrating! If you’ve got a love for salmon and good times, then this will be the place to be this Canada Day!

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Steveston Village

🎟️ More Info: Steveston Salmon Festival

Canada Together 2026

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Canada Together, which is historically the largest Canada Day celebration outside of Ottawa. Planned collaboratively with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, this is a July 1st festival that you won’t want to miss, packed with community energy and good vibes to celebrate all the people who live in this country.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Canada Place

🎟️ More Info: Canada Together 2026

Canada Day In The Township Of Langley 2026

This July 1, join the Township of Langley in celebrating Canada Day at McLeod Athletic Park! Attendees will be treated to all-day fun, exciting entertainment, and even a brand-new fireworks show!

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: McLeod Athletic Park

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Langley 2026

i-Land Fest Canada Day Boat Cruise

A Caribbean Showcase is coming to Vancouver Harbour — the first i-Land Fest boat cruise happening on Canada Day. Hop aboard the @burrardqueen for an unforgettable afternoon of the best in Caribbean music, high-energy vibes, and pure island culture. With @marxmanthedj (from Toronto) and Vancouver’s own @dj.damien.868 behind the decks, expect nothing but shellings all day. Plus, enjoy a Caribbean meal by Caribbean Table included with your ticket.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: i-Land Fest Canada Day Boat Cruise

Canada Day on Granville Island 2026

Granville Island is bringing the heat this Canada Day, and it’s not just from the summer sunshine. On July 1st, the island transforms into a free, all-ages celebration packed with live music, dance, art, and some very Vancouver-style surprises.

📅 Date: July 1, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Canada Day on Granville Island

2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is officially here in Vancouver! Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, here are all the currently-announced games that are being hosted at BC Place:

July 2: Round of 32

July 7: Round of 16

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

📍 Location: 39 Smith St., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks. Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

With the FIFA World Cup in full-swing in Vancouver, there’s plenty of fun energy buzzing everywhere throughout the city— especially at the new pedestrianized Granville Street!

From now until July 19, Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather.

📅 Date: Open now until July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Street

🎟️ More Info: Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

PoCo’s Soccer Socials

Join Port Coquitlam for soccer match viewing parties! They’ve received a grant to support PoCo’s Soccer Socials, a free outdoor soccer match viewing series that will bring residents and visitors together in the heart of the City to cheer for Team Canada.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Port Coquitlam Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: PoCo’s Soccer Socials

The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is inviting hotel guests, visiting fans, locals, families, and groups to celebrate the summer’s biggest global soccer event with the launch of the Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience, a vibrant waterfront destination featuring immersive match viewing on the hotel’s LED Infinity Wall, interactive soccer-inspired activities, elevated stadium-style food and beverage offerings, tournament-inspired décor, and thoughtfully designed room packages.

📅 Date: June 15 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Westin Bayshore

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Coming to The Shipyards in North Vancouver is Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Granville Island Watch Party

Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free. Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Granville Island Watch Party

Family-Friendly Things to Do

Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Opens July 1, 2026

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week. No registration required. Just show up.

The fun starts on July 3 and runs all the way until August 28. Here’s all the fun you have to look forward to this summer:

Sports Day: Wednesdays | 11AM– 4PM

Cartoons & Crafts: Thursdays | 11AM-4PM

Movie Night: Fridays | 6PM -8PM

📅 Date: July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall

🎟️ More Info: Summer in the Courtyard

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

The Pipe Mountain Coaster

Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster.

📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026.

📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Free Swimming in Surrey

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body. But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day! You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)

(13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)

(17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

(15455 – 26 Avenue) Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)

(10277 – 148 Street) Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)

(10662 – 148 Street) Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)

(13035 – 104 Avenue) Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)

(19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

🎟️ More Info: Free Swimming in Surrey

Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Opening for the season is Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark. Located in Langley, this waterpark has just about everything you’d ever want out of one, such as a leisure pool and hot tub, waterslides, a wave pool, and tons of water features that spray and tip water everywhere. Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark is also home to Metro Vancouver’s only swimming theatre where you can watch a film in an inner tube. For those of you that are 19+, you can also take part in Sips ‘n Dips to enjoy the waterpark kid-free with some drinks.

📅 Date: Open May 15 to mid-September

📍 Location: Aldergrove Community Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Vancouver Maritime Experience

This is a guided experience that takes you from the Vancouver Maritime Experience and then takes you onto the water aboard a sailing yacht. It’s educational and fun, offering a unique way to learn how the city’s maritime history shaped its harbour and coastline.

📅 Date: Thursdays and Sundays

📍 Location: Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Maritime Experience

Summertime Markets to Shop At

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: June 13 – August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Nikkei Garden Market

Kick off your July with the ultimate summer market experience! The Nikkei Garden Market returns on Saturday, July 4, bringing vibrant Japanese festival vibes to Burnaby. Whether you’re hunting for unique handmade gifts, adding to your plant collection, or just looking for an incredible afternoon out, this free-admission event has something for everyone.

📅 Date: July 4, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Nikkei Garden Market 2026

Portobello West Summer Market

Experience the fun and excitement at Portobello West Makers Market as you browse from a carefully curated selection of 39 top-notch BC artists, designers and producers, while getting the inside scoop on their crafting process!

📅 Date: July 5, 2026

📍 Location: Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden

🎟️ More Info: Portobello West Summer Market

Vegan Night Market

The Vegan Night Market is Canada’s one and only plant-based night market, with over 30 plant-based businesses offering up their goods. It’s a great place to hang out in the warm summertime. They’ve also got live music, complimentary sunset yoga, and so much more.

📅 Date: July 9; July 23

📍 Location: Locarno Beach

🎟️ More Info: Vegan Night Market

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Dates: May 1, June 5, July 17, August 7, and September 4, 2026.

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Night Market

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Summer Brewski

Join Cypress Mountain for a lively day on the 3 Peaks Patio, featuring tastings from some of the region’s best local breweries and distilleries. Sip, sample, and soak up the sunshine while enjoying a variety of patio games for all ages. With your ticket purchase, you’ll receive a souvenir tasting glass, six drink samples, and a chance to win prizes!

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: Cypress Mountain

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Summer Brewski at Cypress Mountain

Port Moody RIBFEST

Port Moody RIBFEST is 3 days of BBQ, music and family fun at Rocky Point Park, hosted by the Rotary Club of Port Moody. This event features award-winning BBQ, live music, craft beverages, and family-friendly activities. There’s a reason why it’s one of the most popular summer festivals in all of Metro Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 17 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Rocky Point Park

🎟️ More Info: RIBFEST

False Creek Crab Fest

Hosted by BC Crab Fishermen’s Association and Chefs’ Table Society of BC, the False Creek Crab Fest is going to be a feast. The name of the game here is accessibility– not everyone is able to have crab whenever they want. This celebration is your chance to try local Dungeness crab so that you can really savour the flavours of B.C.’s waters! And, if that’s not reason enough to go, you’ll also be supporting local fishers. It’s a win-win scenario: you get good, affordable crab, and local fishers are being helped by your ticket funds.

📅 Date: July 26, 2025

📍 Location: False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: False Creek Crab Fest

Free Outdoor Movies

Evo Summer Cinema

Evo Summer Cinema is the largest outdoor movie series in Canada. Hosted by Evo Car Share and Fresh Air Cinema, this is an unforgettable film experience featuring food trucks, fresh popcorn, pop-ups, and a huge, 40ft. movie screen under the night sky.

📅 Date: Every Tuesday between June 14 – September 1, 2026

📍 Location: Ceperley Meadow near Second Beach

🎟️ More Info: Evo Summer Cinema

Summer Movie Night

Downtown Van is offering its beloved free outdoor movie series once again this year. At šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), you can take part in Summer Movie Nights. Picture yourself surrounded by skyrises and city lights as you take in the movie night vibes. The fun kicks off at 5:00pm with live music, games, food trucks, performances, and more. Once sundown hits around 9:00pm, it’s movie time.

📅 Date: Thursday evenings between July 16 – August 13, 2026

📍 Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

🎟️ More Info: Summer Movie Night

Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Deckchair Cinema V, beginning June 25 and happening every Thursday until August 27. You are invited to enjoy classic films under the stars on Cates Deck in front of the Gallery. Now in its fifth year, Deckchair Cinema treats audiences to a summer of al fresco screenings, which commence at sunset and are complemented by music and entertainment leading up to curtain time.⁠

📅 Date: June 25 – August 27, 2026

📍 Location: Cates Deck

🎟️ More Info: Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

Summer Cinema

Enjoy an affordable date night by exploring one of the numerous free events coming to Burnaby this summer. Summer Cinema will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in August. The movie nights will run from approximately 8:15pm to 10:00pm. Simply grab a chair, bring a blanket, and some movie snacks to enjoy the show.

📅 Date: Fridays and Saturdays between August 14 – 28, 2026

📍 Location: Confederation Park, Civic Square

🎟️ More Info: Summer Cinema

Cinema Under The Stars

These beloved, free outdoor movie events in Port Coquitlam are set to make a comeback. Excitingly, the city has successfully obtained a couple of blockbuster films for this year’s 2026 edition. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and round up some family and friends for Saturday movie nights on an enormous silver screen.

📅 Date: Every Saturday between July 11 – September 5, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Park, Gates Park

🎟️ More Info: Cinema Under The Stars

Free Outdoor Concerts

White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier

This iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer. Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. Last year, the popular event drew nearly 30,000 people from across Metro Vancouver.

📅 Dates: June 25, July 9, July 23, August 20, August 27

📍 Location: East Beach, West Beach, Miramar Village

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier 2026

Symphony at Sunset

This is Vancouver’s signature free outdoor concert, presented in partnership with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

📅 Dates: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: David Lam Park

🎟️ More Info: Symphony at Sunset

Summer Outdoor Concert Series

With live local talent, this family-favourite series invites you to bring your picnic to enjoy an evening show for free. Note that rained-out concerts will be held in the Grandview Room instead.

📅 Dates: July 8 – August 19, 2026

📍 Location: Trout Lake Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Summer Outdoor Concert Series

VMO Concert

The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra is returning to South Granville with a ‘girlypop’ twist with classical instruments.

📅 Dates: July 17, 2026

📍 Location: South Granville Plaza East

🎟️ More Info: VMO Concert

Kitsilano Showboat

This community stage is a great spot to catch a show by the water. Check out amateur entertainment throughout the summer at Kitsilano beach.

📅 Dates: June 17 – August 23, 2026 📍 Location: 2300 Cornwall Avenue 🎟️ More Info: Kitsilano Showboat Symphony in the Park The iconic Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) will once again be hosting their annual outdoor concert in Burnaby this summer. 📅 Dates: July 18, 2026 📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn 🎟️ More Info: Symphony in the Park Live & Local This staple concert series invites you to enjoy a fun community experiences all summer long in North Vancouver. Grab your lawn chair, a picnic blanket, or whatever you find comfortable and enjoy the music! The shows take place at various locations, including: Seylynn Park

Lynn Valley Village

Lions Gate Village

Ray Perrault Park

Panorama Park

Edgemont Village 📅 Dates: Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4 📍 Location: Various locations across North Vancouver 🎟️ More Info: Live & Local Sounds of Summer This is Surrey’s annual summertime music series, offering a diverse ranges of tunes like rock and jazz, and country and Punjabi fusion at a variety of the city’s most beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. The locations include: The Glades Woodland Garden

Bear Creek Garden

Sullivan Heights Park

Surrey Civic Plaza

Darts Hill Garden Park

Francis Park

T.E. Scott Park 📅 Dates: Every Wednesday between July 8 – August 18 📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey 🎟️ More Info: Sounds of Summer Uptown Live Bringing those good vibes for another year is New Westminster’s Uptown Live Summer Series! This annual summer celebration is always a blast with its genre-spanning mix of homegrown talent all across Uptown New West. 📅 Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday between June 27 – September 13 📍 Location: Uptown New Westminster 🎟️ More Info: Uptown Live Music in the Square Grab your friends and get ready to enjoy shows from professional musicians playing jazz, pop, rock, blues, folk, world fusion, and contemporary genres. 📅 Dates: July 5 – August 23, 2026 📍 Location: Leigh Square 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Square Summer Sundays A Port Moody favourite, Summer Sundays feature a different band each Sunday at the beautiful Rocky Point Park. Exact end dates have yet to be confirmed but this year’s event will start on July 5. 📅 Dates: July 5 through August 📍 Location: Rocky Point Park 🎟️ More Info: Summer Sundays Concerts in the Plaza From rock to big band sounds, these concerts offer tunes and $2 ice cream. 📅 Dates: June 10 – July 29, 2026 📍 Location: Minoru Centre 🎟️ More Info: Concerts in the Plaza Opera in the Park Opera in the Park is back for its 5th year, bringing classical arrangements to Burnaby. Arrive early for pre-show family-friendly fun, and bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show. 📅 Dates: July 19, 2026 📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn 🎟️ More Info: Opera in the Park

Arts, Music, and Plays

Greg Girard

The Polygon Gallery presents the first major survey of Greg Girard, one of Canada’s most influential contemporary photographers, from July 10–Oct. 25, 2026. The exhibition presents more than 160 photographs spanning the past half century, including never-before-seen outtakes from his iconic photobooks, and traces his evolution as an artist. The show unfolds chronologically beginning with some of the earliest images Girard took as a teenager in 1970s Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 10 – October 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Polygon Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Music in the Plaza

Free live music is coming to the Bute Plaza on Robson Street this summer! On select Tuesday nights from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, you can join the community and jam out to local artists. Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a blanket or a small chair, and then get ready to kick back and listen to the music. 📅 Date: June 16 – August 25, 2026 📍 Location: Bute Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Plaza The Play That Goes Wrong The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more. 📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026 📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong Theatre Under the Stars There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage. But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season. 📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026 📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026

Festivals and Conventions to Hit Up

Hoʻopili Me Ke Aloha 2026

This July, you are invited to Hoʻopili Me Ke Aloha 2026! The 2026 Polynesian Festival is taking place at Fort Langley National Historic Site of Canada, welcoming everyone to enjoy two whole days packed with culture, art and connection.

📅 Date: July 11 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Fort Langley National Historic Site of Canada

🎟️ More Info: Hoʻopili Me Ke Aloha 2026

Colour Fest 2026

Join Coquitlam for Colour Fest — a vibrant celebration of community, fun, and colour for all ages! This exciting event invites you to enjoy a day packed with sunshine and colour! Expect a live DJ, a Colour Zone, music and dance performances, a spring market and food trucks.

📅 Date: July 18, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: Colour Fest

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival

Returning for another year, the Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival is bringing iconic traditional theatre troupes, delicious food, and plenty of interactive zones and exhibitions, all for free.

📅 Date: July 4 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – North of the Vancouver Art Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival

Chinatown Festival

This signature summertime event brings together all the best parts of a festival. Some things you can expect at the Chinatown Festival are live performances, a children’s theatre, kids’ corner, as well as plenty of cultural experiences, vendors, and delicious food!

📅 Date: July 25 – 26, 2026

📍 Location: Keefer and Columbia Street

🎟️ More Info: Chinatown Festival

BC Halal Food Fest

A celebration of culture, cuisine, and community is taking over Surrey. Now in its fifth year, the BC Halal Food Fest has grown into Western Canada’s largest halal food event, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each summer. And 2026 is set to be the biggest celebration yet, with organizers expecting over 100,000 attendees throughout the weekend.

📅 Date: July 24 – 26, 2026

📍 Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

🎟️ More Info: BC Halal Food Fest

Festina Renaissance and Fantasy Faire

Get dressed as a knight, elf, pirate, fairy, dragon, or whichever fantasy character you prefer— the Festina Renaissance and Fantasy Faire welcomes all into their realm. Be sure to visit the artisan market, meet mystical performers, enjoy live music and games, and sip handcrafted meads inspired by myths and legends.

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: 21113 16th Avenue, Langley

🎟️ More Info: Festina Renaissance and Fantasy Faire

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Celebrating the best in “contemporary folk, spanning roots, blues, indie, world music, and more– with artists from our vibrant local scenes as well as across the globe”, you’ll definitely be surrounded by some of the most brilliant folk artists around at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival.

📅 Date: July 17 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Beach Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest has been celebrating Greek heritage in East Van since 1987, and it’s back for another year. Expect local bands on the stage, cultural performances, delicious Greek food, and a diverse community.

📅 Date: July 9 – 12; July 16 – 19

📍 Location: 4541 Boundary Road

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest

Gastown Sunday Set

Gastown’s Water Street is transforming into a car-free celebration every Sunday from July 5 to September 6. That’s right: it’s the return of Gastown Sunday Set, an annual car-free series with a weekly setlist of music, food, art, shopping, and so much else every Sunday.

📅 Date: Every Sunday from July 5 – September 6

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Carnaval del Sol 2026

Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this July. Carnaval del Sol will feature workshops, films, live music, dance performances, delicious cuisines, and more to create a festive atmosphere that showcases the rich diversity of the region.

📅 Date: July 10 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Johnathan Rogers Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info:Carnaval del Sol 2026

FVDED In The Park

Western Canada’s largest urban music festival is returning for another year of good vibes and good music in Surrey’s Holland Park. Taking place across two days and four major stages, this year’s FVDED in the Park is guaranteed to be bigger than ever. There will be tons of amazing artists to party to, as well as a 19+ bar if you’re feeling thirsty, and plenty of food to go around. Some of this year’s headliners include Fisher, Dom Dolla, Disco Lines, and Griz.

📅 Date: July 3 – July 4, 2026

📍 Location: Holland Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FVDED in the Park 2026

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

For another year, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning bigger and better than ever for this year’s celebrations. With a couple hundred free and ticketed concerts taking place from June 29 to July 5, 2026, there will be so much amazing music to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 29 – July 5, 2026

📍 Location: Varies

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Khatsalano Street Party

Returning for another year is the Khatsalano Street Party. This year, it’s Alice in Wonderland themed, so be prepared to step into the looking glass and embrace pure whimsy this summer. Kitsilano’s West 4th Avenue is transforming into a playground of music, art, food, shopping, and community fun as surprises await you around every corner.

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Khatsalano Street Party

Commercial Street Village Block Party

Everyone’s invited to the Commercial Street Village Block Party this July! With live music, local vendors, and tons of space for kids to play and explore, this bustling celebration will offer a fun time for anyone that visits.

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: 3467 Commercial St.

🎟️ More Info: Commercial Street Village Block Party

Parties You Can Dance All Day At

Rosé Disco Vancouver

Rosé Disco is an all-day celebration of iconic wines, Chef pop-ups, and world-class DJ sets-all set in a pink and white paradise. Sip through a lineup of rosés that hit just right — from crisp Provence classics to bold new-world blends — each one curated to keep the vibe flowing. Pair it with next-level bites from the city’s top chefs, crafted to match every pour. Show up in your best pink fit, link your crew, and lose track of time between the music, the sunshine, and the rosé. Every corner’s a photo op — golden-hour glow, glass in hand, vibes immaculate.

📅 Date: July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Beach Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Rosé Disco Vancouver 2026

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Exciting Shows

Hot Rod Saturday

The 10th annual Hot Rod Saturday car show is rolling back to Elements Casino Surrey on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on July 11! You can expect plenty of sleek, vintage rides everywhere you look, as well as plenty of hot rods, classics, collectables, and trucks.

📅 Date: June 11, 2026

📍 Location: Elements Casino Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Sports Events You Can’t Miss

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix

The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is a legendary road cycling event, featuring some of the best road cyclists in North America and from around the world competing in the heart of historic Gastown.

📅 Date: July 8, 2026

📍 Location: Race starts and finishes at Cambie St. & Water St.

🎟️ More Info: Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix

The Vancouver Open

This is the 33rd edition of Western Canada’s premiere beach volleyball tournament. Featuring a more streamlined event layout, a restructured prize pool, and all the vibes that make the Vancouver Open so exciting.

📅 Date: July 10 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Kitsilano Beach

🎟️ More Info: The Vancouver Open

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

June 30 – July 5: Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

July 7 – 12: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

July 28 – August 2: Vancouver Canadians vs. Spokane Indians

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

⚽ Vancouver Rise FC

July 25: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

July 29: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Roses de Montreal FC

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

🏈 BC Lions

July 25: BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts

📍 Location: BC Place

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

July 1, Rogers Arena

July 4, Rogers Arena

July 22, Rogers Arena

July 25, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

And that’ll be it for July in Metro Vancouver. This is super stacked month, so be sure to mark down all the events you’re looking to go to! There’s FIFA World Cup watch parties, plenty of celebrations, and loads of concerts to check out every single sunny day this July.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.