The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Deckchair Cinema V, beginning June 25 and happening every Thursday until August 27. You are invited to enjoy classic films under the stars on Cates Deck in front of the Gallery. Now in its fifth year, Deckchair Cinema treats audiences to a summer of al fresco screenings, which commence at sunset and are complemented by music and entertainment leading up to curtain time.⁠

Deckchair Cinema

This summer it’s game on as The Polygon Gallery screens the greatest sports films ever made.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes popcorn as well as access to the Gallery’s summer exhibitions Greg Girard, Simranpreeet Anand: Living with the Eternal, and James Harry: Eye of the Ancestor.

VIP Picnic Tables and Seats at Deckchair Cinema can be reserved by donating in advance.

Lineup⁠

June 25 – Jafar Panahi’s Offside

July 2 – Shaolin Soccer

July 9 – Sign O’ The Times + The Halftime Show – Greg Girard Opening Celebration

July 16 – Best in Show – Bring Your Dog To The Movie Night

July 23 – Machotaildrop + Joe Buffalo

July 30 – Speed Racer – North Shore Pride Week Drag Party

August 6 – Creed

August 13 – A League of Their Own

August 20 – RAD

August 27 – Audience Choice: When We Were Kings or Enter the Dragon

EENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 25 – August 27, 2026

📍 Location: Cates Deck

🎟️ More Info: https://thepolygon.ca/news/deckchair-cinema-v-hot-summer-nights-and-heated-rivalries/