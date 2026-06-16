Your Guide To The New Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

With the FIFA World Cup in full-swing in Vancouver, there’s plenty of fun energy buzzing everywhere throughout the city— especially at the new pedestrianized Granville Street!

From now until July 19, Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather.

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Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

Granville Street is your destination for celebration and connection, where the community is brought together through the beautiful game. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, it’s a great spot to enjoy the heart of Vancouver and all that it has to offer.

“I am excited for residents, families and visitors to come to the heart of downtown and experience Vancouver’s largest pedestrian zone on Granville Street where they can soak up the excitement of the World Cup,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “I’d like to applaud our partners Downtown Van for working with us to create such an inviting, fun and free space for everyone to come together, support local businesses, and celebrate the beautiful game together.”

Enhanced infrastructure has been added throughout the street to accommodate the influx of foot traffic. This includes additional seating, sanitation services, and resources to support local businesses and community activations. Downtown Van is the one leading the programming and activations.

“We look forward to welcoming the world to Granville Street this summer,” said Jane Talbot, President and CEO of Downtown Van. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Vancouver as a host city, and the Granville Street Pedestrian Zone will be at the heart of the celebration.”

Community Activations

Wondering what you can expect at Granville Street this summer? Besides all the amazing dining options and 25 expanded patios lining the blocks, you can also check out some community and football-themed activations, including:

Selfie Central (W Georgia to Robson) – Capture the moment in this Instagram-worthy block, filled with selfie stations and photo opportunities around every corner.

(W Georgia to Robson) – Capture the moment in this Instagram-worthy block, filled with selfie stations and photo opportunities around every corner. Enchanted Forest (Robson to Smithe) – Step into a distinctly Canadian Pacific Northwest experience inspired by Vancouver’s landscape, complete with mushroom water misters, vibrant greenery, and immersive natural elements.

(Robson to Smithe) – Step into a distinctly Canadian Pacific Northwest experience inspired by Vancouver’s landscape, complete with mushroom water misters, vibrant greenery, and immersive natural elements. Game On! (Smithe to Nelson) – Kick off the fun with interactive games, photo ops, and towering light installations inspired by the beautiful game.

(Smithe to Nelson) – Kick off the fun with interactive games, photo ops, and towering light installations inspired by the beautiful game. Awesome Art Zone (Nelson to Helmcken) – Unleash your creativity at our hands-on arts and crafts stations.

(Nelson to Helmcken) – Unleash your creativity at our hands-on arts and crafts stations. Rainbow Realness (Helmcken to Davie) – Bold, colourful installations and decorations honouring Vancouver’s LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Live entertainment will also be running Thursday to Sunday from 1:00pm to 7:00pm (excluding Vancouver match days), with pop-up performances on weekends.

Want to hit up a watch party? Tons of businesses will be broadcasting the World Cup; and you can also check out our guide to all the major watch parties happening throughout Vancouver during the games.