The annual PNE Fair is coming up on August 22nd, and the 2026 PNE Prize Home Lottery is returning!

This highly-anticipated event is set to be even more exciting with amazing prizes, including the grand prize – the 2026 PNE Prize Home – and other great things like cars and vacations.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming lottery.

What is the PNE Prize Home Lottery?

The PNE Prize Home Lottery is a beloved tradition that has been captivating Vancouverites for decades. Each year, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) offers the chance to win a grand prize home and several other high-value items. The lottery not only supports the PNE but also provides winners with life-changing prizes.

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The 2026 PNE Prize Home

The centrepiece of this year’s lottery is a stunning home in Surrey, B.C., valued at over $2.3 million. Built by Foxridge Homes, this home is the epitome of luxurious living. Here are some of the standout features:

Location : Surrey, B.C.

Value : Over $2.3 million.

Size and Layout : 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, great for families and hosting plenty of guests.

Additional Living Space : Includes a legal two-bedroom basement suite, providing rental income potential or extra space for family.

Entertainment and Workspaces : Features an art room and games room.

Smart Home Technology : Cutting-edge tech from Samsung, ensuring your home is as efficient as it is stylish.

Outdoor Maintenance : Comes with a Husqvarna yard care package, keeping your outdoor spaces in top shape.

The PNE raffle has other wonderful prizes available, including a Beachcomber Hot Tubs Package, an RV, a motorcycle, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles, cruises, and cash prizes!

How to Enter the Lottery

Entering the PNE Prize Home Lottery is easy. You can purchase tickets online through the PNE website or at various locations throughout Vancouver. Each ticket gives you a chance to win the grand prize home and many other fantastic prizes. Plus, your participation helps support the ongoing efforts of the PNE, ensuring it continues to be a beloved institution for years to come. Learn more about how to get your tickets here!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the PNE Prize Home Lottery website.