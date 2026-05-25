These Vegetables Sold In Canada Are Under An Urgent Recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has just announced a recall for a brand of vegetables sold in Canada. These vegetables are believed to have potential “microbial contamination” that can lead to illness. Consumers are being advised on what to do if they have the affected products.

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Vegetables Under Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Les Fermes Lufa brand Broccoli microgreens. According to the CFIA notice, they were sold online, as well as in Ontario and Quebec.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination,” reads the notice. It goes on to explain, “Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

If you believe you have become sick from consuming a recalled product, the CFIA advises you to contact your healthcare provider.

What to Do

Consumers should check if they have the recalled products. If they do, they should not “consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.” They can be either thrown out or returned to the location to where they were purchased.

As a Class I recall, “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

The product information can be found below:

Les Fermes Lufa brand Broccoli microgreens (50g) Codes: Sold from April 20 up to and including May 08, 2026



For more information, visit the recall notice here.