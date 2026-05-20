Costco Canada is alerting members that a brand of vitamins that were sold at the warehouses are under a serious and urgent recall. Consumers are being warned to not use the affected product and to follow the next outlined steps.

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Costco Canada Vitamin Recall

The recall concerns Kirkland Signature brand 50+ (multivitamin and minerals) Tablets, Costco Item 7013050. The recall was voluntarily initiated by Vita Health Products, classified as a Type II recall.

The notice states that the products are being pulled from the shelves “due to the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the pill bottle.” Reportedly, a metal object was found within one bottle of Kirkland Signature Women 50+ (multivitamin and minerals) Tablets.

Impacted bottles have both <L>5J46568W7 and EXP FE/2028 printed on the neck of the pill bottle. There are no other lot numbers affected by the recall.

“Please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the Kirkland Signature Women 50+ (multivitamin and minerals) Tablets that are being recalled,” said the notice. To get a full refund, those with the affected product can return them to a Costco warehouse.

For more information, you can contact Vita health Customer Service at:

1-877-637-7557

Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CT (excluding holidays)

Or [email protected]

You can also read the recall notice here.