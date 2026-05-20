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A Serious Recall Was Just Issued For Vitamins Sold At Costco Canada

By Alexa Leung ·
costco vitamins recall

Image used for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Laurynas Me / Unsplash

Costco Canada is alerting members that a brand of vitamins that were sold at the warehouses are under a serious and urgent recall. Consumers are being warned to not use the affected product and to follow the next outlined steps.

RELATED: CFIA Issues Urgent Recall For Popular Seasoning Sold In Canada

Costco Canada Vitamin Recall

The recall concerns Kirkland Signature brand 50+ (multivitamin and minerals) Tablets, Costco Item 7013050. The recall was voluntarily initiated by Vita Health Products, classified as a Type II recall.

The notice states that the products are being pulled from the shelves “due to the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the pill bottle.” Reportedly, a metal object was found within one bottle of Kirkland Signature Women 50+ (multivitamin and minerals) Tablets.

Impacted bottles have both <L>5J46568W7 and EXP FE/2028 printed on the neck of the pill bottle. There are no other lot numbers affected by the recall.

Photo: Costco

“Please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the Kirkland Signature Women 50+ (multivitamin and minerals) Tablets that are being recalled,” said the notice. To get a full refund, those with the affected product can return them to a Costco warehouse.

For more information, you can contact Vita health Customer Service at:

  • 1-877-637-7557
  • Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CT (excluding holidays)
  • Or [email protected]

You can also read the recall notice here.

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