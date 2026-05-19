13 bus stops may be removed between Downtown Vancouver and Boundary Road, as per a new proposal. This cut would directly impact Hastings Street, with some residents and outreach organizations voicing their concerns for the Downtown Eastside. Reportedly, these changes could make it even harder for vulnerable people to access services they need.

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Bus Stop Removals

TransLink is working with the City of Vancouver to remove, relocate, or add some bus stops along Hastings Street between Downtown Vancouver and Boundary Road. This is in order “to make bus trips quicker and more reliable.”

The proposal includes:

Removing about one in four stops that are less used or very close together

that are less used or very close together Adding three new local stops near signalized crossings as needed and as close to removed stops as possible

near signalized crossings as needed and as close to removed stops as possible Adding new R5 Hastings St RapidBus stops at Campbell St to better serve the Strathcona neighbourhood

“Hastings Street in Vancouver is one of the region’s busiest transit corridors, with around 1,000 buses travelling along it each day. But for riders, it is one of the most delayed corridors,” says TransLink. “Traffic signals, turning vehicles, and curbside activity can slow buses and make travel times unpredictable – especially during busy times. To make trips faster and more predictable, the City of Vancouver and TransLink are planning bus priority improvements along the Hastings corridor between downtown Vancouver and Boundary Road.”

“We’re adjusting bus stop locations along parts of this busy corridor to help more people get where they need to be, reliably and on time.”

Why Are Stops Being Moved?

According to TransLink, it’s because almost 60% of bus stops on Hastings Street are spaced closer than the recommended distance of 300 metres between stops. This leads to buses merging in and out of traffic more often, with delays following. Better-spaced stops are intended to offer shorter, more predictable travel times. Moreover, there will be “fewer pass-ups, easier transfers, and safer and more accessible stop locations.”

At the same time, residents have raised concerns about the removals. While efficient transit is important, some say that Hastings Street has a vulnerable community that actively relies on the many bus stops. Not all residents can ably access the next stop, such as seniors. Not everyone has a car or another way to get around the city.