Food Experiences

Tiki Weekend at Streetcar Brewing

tiki weekend

Photo by: @streetcarbrewing

EVENT INFO

Location

Streetcar Brewing

123A 1st St East

Start Date

May 22

End Date

May 24

Tickets

Free

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Streetcar Brewing is hosting Tiki Weekend from May 22 – 24!

Throw on your favourite Hawaiian shirt, grab a lei, and escape to the tropics with a lineup of tiki-inspired drinks that have been cooked up just for the weekend — including a special Mai Tai Pilsner.

If you’re looking for the full tiki experience, you can pre-purchase your drink. With that, you’ll get an awesome pineapple tiki ceramic cup to take home with you. You’ll be able to fill this 16oz mug with your drink of choice, including a Beergarita, Margarita Slush, Mai Tai Slush, Piña Colada Slush, or Blue Hawaiian cocktail.

Expect good vibes, tropical drinks, and a little bit of paradise in the Shipyards all weekend long.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 22 – 24, 2026

📍 Location: Streetcar Brewing

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Tiki Weekend at Streetcar Brewing

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