20 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (May 11-17)

It’s another week in Metro Vancouver and we’ve got a whole new list of things for you to do. If you’re on the hunt to fill your schedule with fun events, springtime walks, and new places to eat, look no further. Here’s everything worth doing this week in May!

RELATED: 53 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

Featured Events

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Environmental Extravaganza 2026

The City of Surrey is once again celebrating nature with its long-running series of free environmental programs with the Environmental Extravaganza! You and your family are invited to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themed programs and events that encourage everyone to learn about Surrey’s flourishing ecosystem.

This year, the Environmental Extravaganza runs from April 22 to June 8 all across Surrey. From creeks to parks to rivers, you’ll be able to see all corners of the city’s ecosystem in action.

📅 Date: April 22 – June 8, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Wander Through The Lupins

From tulips to lupins, Lakeland Flowers invites you to experience hundreds of thousands of lupins. Guests can wander 10 acres of tall, whimsical blooms in shades of pink, purple, blue, red, yellow, cream, and white. It’s an experience that invites lingering walks, golden hour visits, and moments of reflection.

📅 Date: May 9 – June 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wander Through The Lupins

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Markets

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

The Lola Market

The Lola Market is a free family event created to celebrate and support women entrepreneurs, local brands, artists, makers, and the stories behind their businesses. It is a welcoming space for families to shop, connect, discover, and support the people behind the brands.

📅 Date: May 16 – 17, 2026

📍 Location: The Pipe Shop

🎟️ More Info: The Lola Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Resonance: Supporting Access to Music Therapy

Join Resonance for an evening of piano and song in support of music therapy access in our community. Resonance is a benefit concert featuring beloved music from Broadway and film. Through these songs, we celebrate the power of music to connect us, comfort us, and give voice to the experiences that words alone cannot express.

📅 Date: May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Highlands United Church

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Resonance: Supporting Access to Music Therapy

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver Art Book Fair

Back for its 14th year, the Vancouver Art Book Fair is opening at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre for three amazing days. You can expect roughly 80 tables, over 100 exhibitors, and new participants from B.C. and beyond. Some of this year’s new exhibitors includes Page Bureau, Publicaciones Salvajes, and 大囍包tōa-hí-pau. With admission being completely free, this is a great chance to come celebrate the world of artistry and publishing with your community.

📅 Date: May 15 – 17, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Art Book Fair

Shows

Vancouver All British Car Show

You can marvel at these machines at the 2026 Vancouver All British Car Show. It is sure to be a day filled with beautiful cars, fellow enthusiasts, music, activities, and plenty of food. The Vancouver All British Car Show will be like heaven to all you classic car lovers. Collectors, especially, will enjoy perusing the displays of machines.

📅 Date: May 16, 2026

📍 Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: 2026 Vancouver All British Car Show

The Show | Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition

Attend The Show, Emily Carr University’s annual exhibition featuring more than 420 new works from graduating artists, designers and creative thinkers from the class of 2026! Join Emily Carr University in celebrating the first class of ECU’s second century at The Show 2026. Graduates across Fine Arts, Media Arts and Design are coming together for the first time to present the culmination of their years of experimentation, innovation and hard work.

📅 Date: May 13 – 27, 2026

📍 Location: Emily Carr University of Art + Design

🎟️ More Info: Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Stars on Ice

Watch a world-class skating show with Stars on Ice. It’s an evening of spectacular artistry, featuring Olympic and World Champions performing all sorts of acts like duets and ensemble numbers.

📅 Date: May 12, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Stars on Ice Canada

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

May 5 – 17: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

May 16 – 17, PNE Centre Grounds

And that’ll wrap up this week in Metro Vancouver. Your calendar is about to be packed with tons of fun, no matter if you’re checking out a concert or trying every food at a night market.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.