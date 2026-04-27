53 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

It’s May in Metro Vancouver, and that means there’s a whole new list of things to do. The sun is shining, and Spring is in full bloom; from garden walks to late-night concerts, there are so many things worth checking out this month.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered with everything happening in Metro Vancouver.

Featured Events

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival 2026

On Saturday, May 23, New Westminster is coming alive with vibrant colours, music, and culture as the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival takes over the streets for a celebration like no other. From 11:00am to 5:00pm, you can expect nonstop festivities and fun, including a massive parade with a marching band, mascots, and over 100 entries that will be bringing all that exciting energy straight to you. This year is going to be another amazing celebration of community and culture at the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival.

📅 Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

📍 Location: Parade – 6th Street | Festival – Tipperary Park, New Westminster

🎟️ More Info: Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival

TJ Fest 2026

Back for its 15th year, TJ Fest 2026 is here to celebrate culture and community with its FREE annual family-friendly festival taking place from Smith Avenue to Avondale Park on Saturday, May 2 to Sunday, May 3! You can expect two whole days packed with delicious food, fun activities, and vibrant cultural celebrations that are sure to bring the whole community together to enjoy the Spring sunshine.

Whether you’re there to try the food, take a walk on a tightrope, or find some treasures in the market, TJ Fest is here to provide you with a space to gather alongside your fellow community members.

📅 Date: May 2 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: 3426 Smith Ave to Avondale Park, Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: https://www.tjfest.ca/

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. You can scoop up some “Any Day” tickets right now at an early bird rate, ranging from $15 to $25. With an Any Day ticket, you’ll have the flexibility to visit on the day of your choosing, accounting for weather and other plans you might have.

📅 Date: April 10 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Burnaby Blooms

Burnaby is celebrating the Spring season with Burnaby Blooms. You can expect entertainment, roving performers, eco-artist installations, an artisan market, family activities, free talks and tours, plant sales, community groups, food trucks and more!

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn

🎟️ More Info: Burnaby Blooms

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

The season unfolds in a three-month cascade of blooms, beginning in April with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, it stands as Canada’s premier tulip festival and returns this year with another breathtaking display of scale, artistry, and colour. Get ready to explore the food trucks, stroll the golden pathways, and discover giant klompen (traditional Dutch shoes), the schoenen winkel (Dutch shoe store), vintage bicycles, swings, canoes, and elevated viewing platforms.

📅 Date: April 9 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers

4th Annual Spring Fair at SFDS

Get ready for big fun and even bigger smiles at the 4th Annual SFDS Spring Fair! This exciting, family-friendly event is bursting with thrilling rides, awesome attractions, games, and live entertainment for all ages. It’s the perfect place to laugh, play, and make unforgettable memories with family, friends, and neighbors. More than just a fair, it’s a celebration of community—bringing people together, supporting local, and showcasing the vibrant spirit that makes us stronger together!

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: 6961 Sperling Ave, Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: 4th Annual Spring Fair

Port Coquitlam May Days Kids Bike Race

Taking place right before the iconic May Day Parade, your kids are welcomed to take part in a free, fun, and non-competitive bike race! The event is happening in downtown Port Coquitlam on Saturday, May 9! Following that will be a day packed with activities, from cherished Port Coquitlam traditions to enjoying the community vibes.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Port Coquitlam

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Port Coquitlam May Days Kids Bike Race

Port Coquitlam May Day Parade & Party in the Square

Get ready for community spirit and excitement as downtown Port Coquitlam comes alive for May Day 2026. Join thousands of visitors from across Metro Vancouver for free family fun, vibrant local culture, exciting live entertainment, and the annual May Day Parade.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: 2150 Wilson Ave, Port Coquitlam

🎟️ More Info: Port Coquitlam May Day Parade & Party in the Square

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Markets

Scentuals Spring Market

Discover an outdoor market with local vendors featuring artisan crafts, food, natural skincare products & more, plus Factory discounts at the Scentuals Spring Market! You can look forward to 20% OFF Storewide so you can stock up on all your Scentuals favorites. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of deals up to 70% OFF Factory Seconds. These are incredible deals on slightly imperfect packaging or overstock items—same great quality, fraction of the price!

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Scentuals Factory Store

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Spring Market at the Scentuals Factory Store

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Nikkei Spring Bazaar

The Nikkei Spring Bazaar returns this May, transforming the Nikkei Centre into a bustling marketplace filled with local Japanese treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener looking for the perfect addition at the Plant Sale, or a treasure hunter browsing the flea market and artisan craft stalls, there is something for everyone.

📅 Date: May 2, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Nikkei Spring Bazaar 2026

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Dates: May 1, June 5, July 17, August 7, and September 4, 2025.

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Night Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Spot Prawn Festival 2026

This one is for all you seafood lovers out there. The Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia is celebrating one of B.C.’s most iconic products with their annual Spot Prawn Festival. This family-friendly event is fantastic for anyone who loves good food that spotlights the spot prawn. Come and enjoy the delicious servings and learn all about how these crustaceans are filled to the brim with cooking potential.

📅 Date: May 31, 2026

📍 Location: False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Spot Prawn Festival 2026

Naramata Bench Wines Spring Release

Celebrate the arrival of spring with the highly anticipated 2026 Naramata Bench Wines Spring Release Event—your first chance to taste the newest vintages from over 20 acclaimed wineries on the Naramata Bench. Be among the first to swirl, sip, and savour the wines of the season, including newly bottled 2025 Whites and Rosés! Whether you’re a passionate collector or simply love great wine, this is your invitation to experience the excitement, craftsmanship, and unmistakable terroir that make the Naramata Bench a world-class wine destination.

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Community College, Downtown Campus Atrium

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Naramata Bench Wines Spring Release

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

Mamma Mia!

Broadway in Vancouver presents Mamma Mia!, the family-favourite story about a mother, a daughter, and three potential fathers. It’s a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget as you’re transported to a Greek paradise where the sun always shines. It’s a story about love, friendship, and identity told through the timeless hits of ABBA.

📅 Date: May 26 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Mamma Mia!

WONDERWALL

You are invited to experience Wonderwall, a heartfelt comedy by Canadian playwright James Barclay. The play follows a sharp-witted teen on the verge of losing her home. She teams up with her quirky middle-aged neighbor for a lawn-mowing hustle, and discovers an unexpected best friend. As their unlikely partnership draws their struggling families together, Wonderwall blends humour and heart in a warm, character-driven story about care, connection, and finding family in the most surprising places.

📅 Date: April 16 – May 2, 2026

📍 Location: The NEST

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wonderwall at The NEST on Granville Island

A Taste of Ireland

Pace Live presents A Taste of Ireland in Canada for the first time with its flagship production. You’ll laugh, cry, and jig into the night with this Celtic show, performed by World Irish dance champions that bring the spirit and energy of modern Ireland to life on Vancouver Playhouse’s stage.

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Playhouse

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: A Taste of Ireland

Shrek The Musical

Presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT), Shrek The Musical will be taking place at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster from April 17 to May 3, 2026. This family-friendly show follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a journey about self-acceptance and inclusivity. Visually spectacular, hilariously heartwarming, and packed with dazzling costumes, Shrek The Music is a must-watch this spring.

📅 Date: April 17 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shrek The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre

Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

Vancouver Opera’s blockbuster 2025-2026 season culminates in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera’s most cherished works, La Bohème’s passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

📅 Date: April 25 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

West of Main Art Walk

Explore Vancouver’s vibrant arts community during the West of Main Art Walk. This is a free, self-guided tour of artists’ studios and exhibition spaces and community hubs. Visitors are invited to step inside working studios, meet local artists, and experience a wide range of creative practices including painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, photography, and mixed media.

📅 Date: May 30 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Various studios across Vancouver’s West Side

🎟️ More Info: West of Main Art Walk

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

The Vancouver Hong Kong Fair– Canada’s largest celebration of Hong Konger culture– returns on Sunday, May 3, taking over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for its fifth year. What began as a small community gathering has grown into a full-day cultural experience that brings together local and newcomer Hong Kongers, along with the broader community, to share in the creativity, energy, and everyday culture of Hong Kong.

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

Vancouver International Children’s Festival

The 49th annual Vancouver International Children’s Festival is here, being one of the longest-running professional performing arts festival for young audiences in North America. You and the kids will be dazzled by some of the finest music, theatre, dance, puppetry, acrobatics, and storytelling out there, curated especially for younger folks in mind.

📅 Date: May 25 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver International Children’s Festival

Art Vancouver

Art Vancouver is your chance to explore contemporary artworks, discover new artists, and experience four days of creativity and culture at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This one is a must-attend for those of you who are interested in art.

📅 Date: May 28 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre East

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Art Vancouver

Move to Cure ALS

Move to Cure ALS is hosting its signature fundraising event this May, offering everyone some fun in the sun while raising money to go toward ending ALS. Every dollar of proceeds stays within B.C. and the Yukon, with its funding model supporting people and families living with ALS. Donate, have fun, and enjoy a day with the community.

📅 Date: May 29, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Art Gallery – North Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Move to Cure ALS Vancouver

Shows

The West Fine Art Show

The popular West Fine Art Show returns with an exceptional group of 21 artists, creating a destination art show that offers breathtaking interpretations of our western Canadian life. Paintings, Sculpture, Glasswork, Music and more will be available during this three day fine art show at the Glass House Estate Winery. A portion of all sales will be going to support Langley Meals on Wheels.

📅 Date: May 8 – 10, 2026

📍 Location: Glass House Estate Winery

🎟️ More Info: West Fine Art Show

Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

Step into a world of tiny treasures at the 42nd annual Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale! Whether you’re a passionate collector, a creative hobbyist, or just curious about the art of miniatures, this event is a must-visit. Browse handcrafted dollhouses, intricate furniture, and stunning miniature accessories from local and international artisans.

📅 Date: May 24, 2026

📍 Location: I.U.O.E. Hall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

Vancouver All British Car Show

You can marvel at these machines at the 2026 Vancouver All British Car Show. It is sure to be a day filled with beautiful cars, fellow enthusiasts, music, activities, and plenty of food. The Vancouver All British Car Show will be like heaven to all you classic car lovers. Collectors, especially, will enjoy perusing the displays of machines.

📅 Date: May 16, 2026

📍 Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: 2026 Vancouver All British Car Show

West Van Card Show

The West Van Card Show is heading back to school! This May, you can find them on the UBC Campus with space for 70 vendors, offering all kinds of cards for collectors and casual fans alike.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: The Robert Lee Centre

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show

The Secret Plant Show

If you’ve got a green thumb, you’ll definitely want to drop by this plant show. Whether you’re just a fledgling grower or a professional planter, you’ll definitely be amazed by the offerings at the Secret Plant Show. Take part in workshops, shop local vendors, and learn all there is to know about B.C.’s local flora.

📅 Date: May 9 – 10, 2026

📍 Location: Bonsor Banquet Hall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Secret Plant Show

Talks + Showcases

After Dark: Retro Science – 80s Edition

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Vancouver’s Expo ’86, party like it’s the 80s at Science World After Dark: Retro Science! This 19+ night throws you into a neon-soaked world of sci-fi, synths, and seriously weird science. Jump back to the future with a life-sized DeLorean—word! Live out your Marty McFly dreams and see the iconic time machine IRL, flux capacitor and all. Then, battle it out in sci-fi trivia for a shot at Ultimate Trivia Nerd, with top contenders advancing to the grand finale.

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: After Dark: Retro Science – 80s Edition

Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe

Neil deGrasse Tyson is taking the stage at the Orpheum to talk all about life beyond Earth. From the search for habitable planets to liquid water on Mars, audiences will be taken on a journey to ponder that ever-elusive question about whether or not we are truly alone in the universe.

📅 Date: May 4, 2026

📍 Location: The Orpheum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

BMO Vancouver Marathon

The BMO Vancouver Marathon is returning for another year, bringing with it thousands upon thousands of runners in the city. The race will feature an award-winning 42.2KM Marathon, fast 21.1KM Half Marathon and 8KM.

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various starting locations in Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: BMO Vancouver Marathon

Stars on Ice

Watch a world-class skating show with Stars on Ice. It’s an evening of spectacular artistry, featuring Olympic and World Champions performing all sorts of acts like duets and ensemble numbers.

📅 Date: May 12, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Stars on Ice Canada

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

April 28 – May 3: Vancouver Canadians vs. Hillsboro Hops

May 5 – 17: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

May 26 – 31: Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

May 2 – 3, Rogers Arena

May 5, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 7 – 9, Commodore Ballroom

May 16 – 17, PNE Centre Grounds

May 26, Orpheum Theatre

May 31, Rogers Arena

And that’s going to wrap up May in Metro Vancouver. Be sure to mark your calendar for all those amazing events happening throughout every city. Whether you’re trying out some seasonal treats, dancing the night away at a concert, or cheering on your favourite sports team, you definitely won’t be short of things to do this month.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.