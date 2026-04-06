Celebrate the arrival of spring at the Nikkei Spring Bazaar with a vibrant day of Japanese food, shopping, and culture!

The Nikkei Spring Bazaar returns this May, transforming the Nikkei Centre into a bustling marketplace filled with local Japanese treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener looking for the perfect addition at the Plant Sale, or a treasure hunter browsing the flea market and artisan craft stalls, there is something for everyone.

What to Expect:

The Marketplace: Browse a vibrant mix of stalls including a flea market for unique finds, local craft vendors , and a plant sale to help you get your spring garden started.

Delicious Food: Enjoy a selection of tasty Japanese snacks and comfort foods while you shop and explore.

Family Fun: Celebrate Children’s Day with seasonal activities and a beautiful display of colorful Koinobori (carp streamers).

Admission is FREE, making it the perfect weekend outing for families, foodies, and friends. Don’t miss this opportunity to soak up the spring sunshine and experience a taste of Japanese culture!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 2, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Nikkei Spring Bazaar 2026