Sports & Recreation

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

Soccer in the Square

Photo by: UBC Properties Trust

EVENT INFO

Location

Wesbrook Village

Wesbrook Village

Start Date

June 11

End Date

July 19

Tickets

Free

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UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

Expect a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with picnic tables, leashed pups welcome, and easy access to takeout from nearby eateries. With space for up to 150 guests, plus movies, music, and entertainment between matches, it’s a festive community hangout all tournament long.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

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