Join Coquitlam College (Vancouver Campus) for a free, family-friendly afternoon in East Vancouver. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a curated maker market, free BBQ, live music, photo stations, and raffle prizes!

Community Fest by Coquitlam College

Experience the energy of East Van at Community Fest 2026. Taking place on June 10 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, this event is free and fully open to the public. Coquitlam College is opening their doors to neighbors, families, students, and visitors of all backgrounds for a relaxed evening of connection on their award-winning designed campus.

Whether you’re coming to shop the Maker Alley, enjoy a delicious free BBQ, or simply unwind in a relaxing Connection Lounge, there is something for everyone. Capture the moment at a photo station, take in live music on our outdoor patio, and enter the community raffle for a chance to win local prizes.

Most of all, this evening is about bringing people together and celebrating the vibrant community Coquitlam College is proud to be part of. Everyone is welcome; bring your friends and family!

Event Highlights

Maker Alley: Shop a curated selection of local vendors, artisans, and small businesses.

Shop a curated selection of local vendors, artisans, and small businesses. The Social Patio: Enjoy a free live BBQ and fresh air on the outdoor patio.

Enjoy a free live BBQ and fresh air on the outdoor patio. Live Music: Performances from local talent to set the evening mood.

Performances from local talent to set the evening mood. Raffles & Photo Ops: Enter to win great prizes and snap a memory at one of the many dedicated photo stations.

Enter to win great prizes and snap a memory at one of the many dedicated photo stations. Connection Lounges: Relax and meet new faces in bright, indoor spaces.

Relax and meet new faces in bright, indoor spaces. Student Work Showcase: Explore project displays in bright galleries and discover how inspiring environment supports every unique academic journey.

Free street parking will be available, as well as secure underground paid parking on-site. Please note the parkade is only accessible for entry until 6:00 PM.

Are you interested in being a vendor? Sign up here!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 10, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam College (Vancouver Campus)

🎟️ More Info: https://c2.coquitlamcollege.com/