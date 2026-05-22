Experience a whole new side of the beautiful game at this sports science-fuelled edition of After Dark. Explore the technology behind soccer and discover what it takes to power athletes—and non-athletes alike—through interactive exhibits, live performances, and hands-on activities.

Kick off the night at Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented by the Province of British Columbia, and dive into the innovation shaping the world’s most popular sport.

From the physics behind freestyle football tricks to the science of biomechanics and human performance. Discover how research and technology are changing the way we play, train, and move. Explore interactive experiences hosted by local experts and learn what it takes to push the human body to its limits.

Not a soccer superfan? No problem. Sprint through the BodyWorks Gallery like you’ve just scored the winning goal, then celebrate with a drink, a dance, and an evening of science-inspired fun.

Event Programming

Grayson Freestyles — Catch a high-energy freestyle football performance from Vancouver’s own international freestyle footballer.

UBC Human Motion Biomechanics Laboratory — Explore how wearable technology and biomechanics research help unlock human performance and movement.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 10, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: After Dark: Science Scores – Welcoming the World Edition