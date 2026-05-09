Run For Water is back for 2026!

Run in support of bringing clean water to rural villages in DR Congo and Uganda! Both courses highlight the beautiful trails of Mill Lake Park.

Start time: 10K Race at 9 AM — 5K Fun Run at 10 AM

Start / Finish line: Mill Lake Park (33015 Bevan Ave, Abbotsford, BC)

The 5K fun run is family-friendly and can be run competitively or for the sheer fun of participating in this great community event!

The 10K race unites the Fraser Valley community in a friendly competition, with two laps around Mill Lake Park.

After your run, cool down in the event village. We’ll celebrate your run with community partners, food, drinks, music, and more!

Every step is a ripple for the people of Tshikapa, Kikwit, and Kasese District! Join the Run For Water movement at runforwater.ca. Registration is live until Wednesday, May 20 at runforwater.ca.

A special thanks to our 2026 Title Sponsor, HyLand Properties.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 24, 2026

📍 Location: Mill Lake Park

🎟️ More Info: Run For Water