Step into a world of tiny treasures at the 42nd annual Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale! Whether you’re a passionate collector, a creative hobbyist, or just curious about the art of miniatures, this event is a must-visit. Browse handcrafted dollhouses, intricate furniture, and stunning miniature accessories from local and international artisans.

This fragrance-free event at at 4333 Ledger Ave will feature world-class exhibits, interactive displays, and a variety of vendors offering one-of-a-kind pieces. There will also be hourly door prizes for lucky winners! (at least 5 per hour)

Event Highlights:

Explore stunning miniatures from IGMA artisans & talented exhibitors

Vote for your favourite world-class exhibit

Shop unique miniatures from top vendors

Hourly door prizes & limited concession stand available

Please note that this is a FRAGRANCE FREE EVENT due to sensitivities/allergies and limited spacing. All tickets will be sold at the door of the day of event at $10 per person. Entrance is free for those under 15-years-old!

There will be limited concession at the venue, as well as free parking. For more info about vendors & exhibits, see website: vancouverminiatureshow.com or email: [email protected]