Pacific Spirit Voices is a 40-person Acapella chorus based in Burnaby, led by director Edette Gagne, who has led groups such as the Vivaldi Chamber Choir, North Shore Chamber Orchestra, and Out in Harmony.

The Power of Music is a concert featuring classics from John Denver, Josh Groban and Disney, as well as an Operatic duet, quartet group and other performances. Expect songs from those old and new in an unaccompanied 4 part harmony. Combining musical excellence, fellowship, and fun, this is a concert that highlights how all these factors intersect to make an amazing performance.

You can find the concert at Nelson Nelson Community Church, starting at 3pm (doors open 2:30pm).

Additionally, are you are you interested in singing? Pacific Spirit Voices is a competition chorus competing in the Evergreen District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, accepting new members of all-ages and genders. Rehearsals are every Thursday evening at 7pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Burnaby, B.C.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 23, 2026

📍 Location: Nelson Community Church

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pacific Spirit Voices Acapella Chorus: The Power of Music