Attend The Show, Emily Carr University’s annual exhibition featuring more than 420 new works from graduating artists, designers and creative thinkers from the class of 2026!

Join Emily Carr University in celebrating the first class of ECU’s second century at The Show 2026. Graduates across Fine Arts, Media Arts and Design are coming together for the first time to present the culmination of their years of experimentation, innovation and hard work.

Opening Night is Wednesday, May 13 from 5–10pm. To be among the first to experience the work, RSVP to secure your spot.

From physical installations to digital media, The Show is an opportunity to get the first look at the next generation of artists and designers who will shape the future of creative practice.

Across 420 final works, visitors get an up-close look at the breadth and ambition of emerging creative practice across ECU’s many disciplines. As one of Vancouver’s largest art exhibitions, we invite you to come explore and enjoy, free of charge.

Can’t make it in person? Explore the online exhibition.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 13 – 27, 2026

📍 Location: Emily Carr University of Art + Design

🎟️ More Info: Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition