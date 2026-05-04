Join Resonance for an evening of piano and song in support of music therapy access in our community.

Resonance is a benefit concert featuring beloved music from Broadway and film. Through these songs, we celebrate the power of music to connect us, comfort us, and give voice to the experiences that words alone cannot express.

Music therapy uses music to support non musical goals such as communication, emotional expression, physical coordination, and social connection. For many clients, music therapy sessions are a sanctuary within the week. They are a place where individuals are welcomed exactly as they are, where they can feel safe, heard, and valued.

For some people, music therapy helps strengthen skills such as speech, memory, and movement. For others, it is something even deeper. It becomes a lifeline. A place they look forward to every week. Unfortunately, many individuals lose access to funding for these services once they reach adulthood. This transition can be incredibly difficult. Relationships that have provided support and safety for years may suddenly end.

The goal of this concert is to help bridge that gap. Funds raised will support music therapy sessions for clients who are aging out of traditional funding but still rely on this work as an essential part of their lives. Your presence helps make that possible.

Together, we can ensure that music therapy remains accessible to those who need it most.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Highlands United Church

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Resonance: Supporting Access to Music Therapy