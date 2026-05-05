Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

From smart footballs and VAR to wearable sensors and stadium engineering, explore how innovation is evolving every part of the game.

Highlights of the Exhibition

Broadcasting & Media – See how soccer broadcasting evolved from the first televised FIFA World Cup™ in 1954 to today’s ultra-high-tech coverage. Snap a selfie with an actual 1954 World Cup broadcast camera.

Intelligent Data – Discover how millions of data points per match power performance, tactics, and coaching decisions. Explore the adidas Trionda match ball for FIFA World Cup 26™ and its built-in motion sensor technology.

– See how soccer broadcasting evolved from the first televised FIFA World Cup™ in 1954 to today’s ultra-high-tech coverage. Snap a selfie with an actual 1954 World Cup broadcast camera. Intelligent Data – Discover how millions of data points per match power performance, tactics, and coaching decisions. Explore the adidas Trionda match ball for FIFA World Cup 26™ and its built-in motion sensor technology. Refereeing & Fair Play – From VAR to goal-line tech, see how officials keep the game fair and accurate. Make your own call using real referee review technology from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

Staging the Game – Explore the science behind building world-class pitches and stadium conditions. Test and compare different playing surfaces.

– From VAR to goal-line tech, see how officials keep the game fair and accurate. Make your own call using real referee review technology from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Staging the Game – Explore the science behind building world-class pitches and stadium conditions. Test and compare different playing surfaces. Innovation Lab – Go inside FIFA’s development process and see how new ideas become real technology. Submit your own ideas for the future of soccer.

Extra Time: Canadian Football Moments

Get up close with iconic artifacts including Christine Sinclair’s Olympic gold medal jersey, Alphonso Davies’ historic World Cup goal ball, and Atiba Hutchinson’s captain jersey from Canada’s 2022 World Cup journey.

Whether you’re a fan or just curious about the tech behind the game, this exhibition reveals the innovation powering the world’s most popular sport.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum