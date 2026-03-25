The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

Kimberley Akimbo

On the eve of her 16th birthday, Kimberly Levaco (Lisa Horner) is navigating all the usual challenges of a typical teenager—first crushes, family drama, and a new school. She just also happens to look like she’s 72 years old. Despite her rare genetic condition, Kimberly is determined to make the best of her fresh start. As she struggles with a chaotic home life, the uncertainties of new friendships, and a budding romance, Kimberly decides to make the most of the time she has and embarks on a great adventure to find the happiness she craves.

“Kimberly Akimbo is a story that explores family, identity, and the challenges of growing up in a way that feels fresh, quirky, and deeply human,” said Corcoran. “It’s funny, irreverent, and surprisingly tender. What I love most is its courage—it invites us to embrace life in all its messiness and to choose joy, even when circumstances are far from perfect. In a time when people are craving authenticity and new perspectives, Kimberly Akimbo gives us just that. I’m thrilled to bring this remarkable story in its Western Canadian premiere to our audiences.”

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score, Kimberly Akimbo blends sharp wit with profound heart. Lindsay-Abaire’s quick-witted storytelling paired with Tesori’s catchy and emotionally rich score create a memorable musical that is both laugh-out-loud funny and quietly moving.

The production begins at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage on April 2 and runs until May 3, with opening night on April 8. Tickets from $29. Buy now at ArtsClub.com or through the Box Office Call Centre at 604.687.1644.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Sunday Salon Performance – Sun, April 12, 2 PM

Talkback Tuesday Performance – Tue, April 21, 7 PM

VocalEye Performances – Sun, April 26, 2 PM & Fri, May 1, 7:30 PM

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo