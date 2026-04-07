Get ready for community spirit and excitement as downtown Port Coquitlam comes alive for May Day 2026. Join thousands of visitors from across Metro Vancouver for free family fun, vibrant local culture, exciting live entertainment, and the annual May Day Parade.

Watch as the iconic parade makes its way through the streets. This cherished tradition is one of the longest-running community parades in the Lower Mainland! After the parade you can check out the Family Stage in Leigh Square for live performances from 12-3pm .

From 1-8pm head over to the Port Coquitlam Community Centre where we have live music, carnival games, food trucks, a beverage garden, an artisan market and more!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: 2150 Wilson Ave, Port Coquitlam