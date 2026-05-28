It’s that time of the year again– the City of Surrey is hosting another amazing Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale! This July, prepare yourself for nonstop excitement, energy, and entertainment as the night ends with a spectacular fireworks show that will dazzle the skies above.

You won’t want to miss this yearly event that’s offering up all-day fun for families and friends alike.

Surrey Canada Day 2026

This year’s Surrey Canada Day will be taking place on July 1, 2026 at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

You can expect the celebration to be headlined by Josh Ross, the first male Canadian country artist in almost 30 years to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Like always, Surrey Canada Day will be completely free to attend and promises something for everybody to do. Whether you like thrilling amusement park rides, gorgeous fireworks, family-friendly zones, or live music across multiple stages, it’s a stacked day for all attendees. Not only that, but you’ll also find food trucks, a beer garden, community booths and roaming performers that will keep the energy going all day long.

Surrey Canada Day Fireworks

The highlight of Surrey Canada Day is its fireworks finale, featuring a colourful show in the sky! Be sure to stick around until 10:15pm as the fireworks are launched, wrapping up Canada Day with a bang. But before the sun sets, there are tons of other things to check out while the sun’s out!



Food and Drinks

Whatever you’re craving, Surrey Canada Day has it. There will be tons of food trucks at the event, with flavours ranging from comfort food classics to sweet treats.

And for those with food restrictions, there’s no need to worry– the variety of food options means that you can easily find something delicious for yourself. This includes vegan (VE), vegetarian (V), and gluten-free (GF) selections. We’ve listed a few food trucks below, but you can find the full list here!

B&B Gourmet Burgers (V, GF)

Booster Juice (VE, V, GF)

West Coast Bannock (VE, V)

Lemon Heaven (VE, V, GF)

Melt Town Grill Cheese (V)

Japadog Truck (V)

For the 19+ crowd, you can also head to the Beer Garden presented by 604 Now. Refresh yourself with craft beer, wine, ciders and coolers available for purchase. Just be sure to bring two pieces of government-issued ID to get your drinks!

Amusement Rides

Back again is Shooting Star Amusements, bringing exciting rides straight to Surrey Canada Day. Expect classics like the Zipper, the Spider, the Sizzler, Zero Gravity, and so many more. The little ones will love the bouncy castles, too!

Single tickets go for $1.50, but you can buy bundles to save more. This includes 20 tickets for $30, and 40 tickets for $50, which will save you $10 when compared to single tickets. Children’s rides cost 3-5 tickets per rider, and adult rides cost 4-7 tickets per rider.

For the Kids

Your little ones will have plenty to enjoy besides the amusement park rides at Surrey Canada Day. Check out the Family Stage in the Family Zone with them, as well as the Downtown Surrey BIA kid’s craft zone, Toddler Town, and more.

Community Hub

The Community Hub is where to go if you’re looking for dance battles, performances, lessons, and DJs on the Community Stage, presented by KPU. You can also find food trucks here, and cold beer, wine, ciders, and coolers for legal drinking age folk.

Indigenous Village

The City of Surrey is honoured to be hosting this event on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Salish Peoples, which include the q̓icə̓ y̓ (Katzie), q̓wɑ:n̓ƛə̓ n̓ (Kwantlen), and sǝmyámǝ (Semiahmoo) land-based Nations.

The Indigenous Village is a fantastic spot to learn all about Indigenous culture. From music to dance to storytelling, this area welcomes everybody to learn more about the land we live on.

The Siam Stage (meaning “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish languages) will have Indigenous cultural sharing, dance, and contemporary music performances. There will also be an Indigenous Market that you can visit.

Surrey Canada Day will be one celebration you won’t want to miss. Canada, culture, and community combine on this day for everybody to come together and celebrate what makes our country so amazing. Head to the Bill Reid Amphitheatre on July 1, 2026 to have tons of fun all day long!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: July 1, 2026 (Canada Day) – from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

🎟️Cost: Free admission