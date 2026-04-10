Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Vancouver’s Expo ’86, party like it’s the 80s at Science World After Dark: Retro Science! This 19+ night throws you into a neon-soaked world of sci-fi, synths, and seriously weird science.

Jump back to the future with a life-sized DeLorean—word! Live out your Marty McFly dreams and see the iconic time machine IRL, flux capacitor and all. Then, battle it out in sci-fi trivia for a shot at Ultimate Trivia Nerd, with top contenders advancing to the grand finale.

Highlights of the night:

Compete to be crowned “Ultimate Sci Fi Nerd” with IQ 2000 Trivia – Battle through general rounds with IQ 2000 Trivia and advance to the grand finale at Centre Stage to claim the title of Ultimate Sci-Fi Nerd!

Time Machines & Troopers – Encounter iconic 80s sci-fi characters, including Star Wars™ villains patrolling with the 501st Legion, or escape to a fully converted 1981 DMC DeLorean with flux capacitor!

Groove out to sweet 80’s melodies with DJ iFun – Groove to 80s beats and electrifying mixes from Vancouver’s own DJ iFun, spinning everything from hip-hop to house.

Juggler extraordinaire Yuki the Juggler! – Celebrate Expo ’86 street performers with jaw-dropping juggling feats blending traditional and modern styles.

Relive Expo ’86 with Rainbow Wars mini-film! – Relive Expo ’86 through this 1985 Oscar-nominated short, exploring the colourful kingdoms of Blue, Red, and Yellow.

Rock your brightest neon, tease up that big hair, and go all in on the 80s vibe. Whether you’re reliving the decade or discovering it for the first time, get ready for a night that’s totally tubular!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: After Dark: Retro Science – 80s Edition