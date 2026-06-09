Depending on where you live in Vancouver, you may experience disruptions from Canada Post during FIFA World Cup match days. Since the games are in town, regular services may be interrupted in certain parts of the city, which includes mail deliveries.

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Canada Post Service Disruptions in Vancouver

Canada Post says that there may be some minor service interruptions in Vancouver while the World Cup is happening in Vancouver. Specifically, street letter mailboxes near the PNE Grounds and BC Place will be cleared and sealed between June 11 and July 19 on match days.

These are the affected mailboxes:

Near the intersection of East Pender Street and Main Street

840 Cambie Street

Cooperage Way and Smithe Street

118 Robson Street

555 Abbott Street

Notably, the street letter mailbox at 1105 Granville Street is to be moved to the southwest corner of Helmcken Street.

Vancouver has a total of seven FIFA World Cup matches being hosted at BC Place. The dates include June 13, 18, 21, 24, and 26; and July 2 and 7.